'Ousted from NewJeans,' Danielle releases enigmatic self-written song: 'I believe I can turn everything back'

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Danielle, who was ousted from the group NewJeans, has released an enigmatic self-written song.

On the 29th, Danielle posted a video of her self-written song “Stay” on her channel. Though the video was short, running just 1 minute and 34 seconds, its message was enigmatic. The lyrics included lines such as, “Hoping time will bring back the emotions I need most,” “Even if I try to start everything anew, things can’t be like before, can they?” and “Believing I can turn everything back for you, I fight so desperately.”

Since Danielle wrote and composed the song herself, and released it on the anniversary of NewJeans’ fandom, Bunnies, the song is being interpreted as a reflection of her state of mind. NewJeans announced its official fandom name on October 29, 2022, marking its 100th day since debut, and designated the date as “Bunnies Day.”

In November 2024, NewJeans declared that it would pursue activities independently, saying its exclusive contracts had been terminated because ADOR had breached the contract. However, in October last year, a court sided with ADOR in its lawsuit against the NewJeans members seeking confirmation that their exclusive contracts were valid. The members subsequently returned to ADOR.

However, holding Danielle responsible for the incident, ADOR notified her that it was terminating her exclusive contract and filed a lawsuit against her family and former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin, among others, seeking 33 billion won in contractual penalties and damages.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.