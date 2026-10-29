Jihoon Park claims September’s top spot among male actors, beating Heo Nam-jun after a nail-biting battle by just 1.67 percentage points

Source: Jihoon Park’s Instagram

Amid a surge of enthusiastic fan voting, actor Jihoon Park took the top spot in the male actor category of the September Blue Dragon Ranking.

Jihoon Park claimed the coveted first place with a final vote share of 48.59% in the Blue Dragon Ranking’s male actor category vote, which ended last September.

The gap between Park and Heo Nam-jun (46.92%), who remained neck and neck with him until the final moments, was just 1.67 percentage points. It was a hard-won victory after an intensely grueling battle.

Fan fervor burned even brighter as the voting deadline approached, and Jihoon Park emerged as the ultimate winner in a no-holds-barred contest in which neither side gave an inch.

With this Blue Dragon Ranking crown in hand, Jihoon Park has firmly established himself as the undisputed ‘breakout actor’ drawing the most attention in Chungmuro in 2026.

In particular, Park earned acclaim for his role as the ill-fated monarch King Danjong Lee Hong-wi in director Jang Hang-jun’s film The King’s Warden, released this year.

He perfectly conveyed Danjong’s loneliness and tragic story through his expressive eyes, playing a key role in the film’s record-breaking box-office success as it surpassed 16 million moviegoers.

Having won over both critics and the public, Jihoon Park once again demonstrated his immense box-office draw and buzz in this Blue Dragon Ranking.

The male actor category in this Blue Dragon Ranking drew considerable fan interest as Heo Nam-jun mounted a challenge to Jihoon Park, showing the strength of his fandom. The race remained an unprecedentedly close contest with no clear outcome until the very end.

Meanwhile, Blue Dragon Ranking is jointly run by Sportschosun, the organizer of the Blue Dragon Film Awards and BSA, and CelebChamp. Each month, it selects winners, and it also recognizes trendsetting stars through its semiannual awards. Trophies are presented to the semiannual winners, selected once every six months, in the categories of male actor, female actor, male singer and female singer.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.