Red Velvet’s Yeri even sheds tears over dieting: “I went to a buffet and threw up; eating is my joy”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Red Velvet’s Yeri opened up about her struggles with dieting.

On the 28th, Yeri’s YouTube channel showed her hiking with TWICE’s Nayeon.

After hiking, the two went to eat boiled chicken. Nayeon commented on Yeri’s appetite, saying, “You eat more than anyone I know,” and Yeri agreed, “I do.” Yeri said, “You know that story, right? The one about me going to a buffet and throwing up,” then added, “I love eating so much. I’m someone who lives for the pleasure of eating.”

Nayeon sympathized, saying, “It must be so hard for someone like you to diet,” and Yeri said, “I cried.” Laughing, Nayeon asked, “You didn’t cry because you were struggling when the diet wasn’t working—you cried when you first started?” Yeri opened up: “When have I ever said I wanted to lose weight or look pretty? I never have.” Nayeon said, “Yeri hates herself when she loses her appetite,” and Yeri laughed and agreed, “That’s right.”

A fan asked the two close friends, “Do you think you would have become friends even if you weren’t celebrities?” They said they would.

Nayeon said, “Because we have similar personalities, the way we comfort each other when things are hard works really well. Sometimes, even when someone who loves me so much comforts me, it doesn’t really get through to me, you know? Since we’re similar, when one of us is feeling down, Yeri’s way of comforting us helps us feel better quickly. When I vent, other people might comfort me by empathizing and saying, ‘That must be so hard. Oh no!’ But when I tell her about something I’m struggling with, she laughs like crazy. If I say on a video call, ‘This is what’s hard,’ she laughs a lot and says, ‘It’s no big deal.’ If she tells me, ‘It’s not something you need to worry seriously about, and I think you’ll be okay,’ that comforts me. It might hurt someone else to hear, but I have the same kind of personality, so that kind of comfort works well for me.”

wjlee@sportschosun.co

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.