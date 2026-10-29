IU tops September’s Female Actor category, beating Go Youn-jung to claim first place

Source: IU’s Instagram

Singer and actor IU proved her immense popularity by taking first place in the September Female Actor category of the Blue Dragon Ranking.

IU claimed the top spot with a final vote share of 39.03% in the Blue Dragon Ranking’s September Female Actor category.

It was a commanding result, with IU leaving her competitors far behind. Her fans’ unwavering support and the strength of her powerful fandom shone once again.

The final standings among the top contenders in the Blue Dragon Ranking’s September Female Actor category were: 1st, IU (39.03%); 2nd, Go Youn-jung (14.06%); and 3rd, Kim Se-jeong (11.76%).

The win is all the more significant because the public’s steady interest in IU translated into votes.

IU starred as Seong Hee-joo alongside Byeon Woo-seok in the MBC drama Perfect Crown, which concluded in May.

Set in a 21st-century Republic of Korea under a constitutional monarchy, the series tells the story of a person who seeks to forge her own destiny despite the barriers of social status. IU played Seong Hee-joo, an heiress to a chaebol fortune, and brought out the appeal of her spirited character.

Earlier, she also won viewers’ empathy with her nuanced emotional performance in the Netflix series When Life Gives You Tangerines.

Her presence as a singer remains just as strong.

On September 10, IU released the digital single “From This Star,” meeting fans with new music.

She showcased her unchanged vocal prowess, raising anticipation for her musical activities, and the new song drew attention by reaching the upper ranks of major music charts shortly after its release.

IU’s first-place finish in this Blue Dragon Ranking shows that her presence remains as strong as ever.

Attention is focused on how IU, who has claimed the crown in the September Female Actor category, will meet fans’ expectations in the future.

Meanwhile, the Blue Dragon Ranking is jointly run by Sportschosun, the organizer of the Blue Dragon Film Awards and BSA, and CelebChamp. It selects award winners each month and also recognizes high-profile stars leading trends through its semiannual awards. Trophies are awarded to the semiannual winners—male actor, female actor, male singer, and female singer—selected once every six months.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.