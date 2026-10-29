'Jang-Ka-Seol' Sullyoon faces plastic surgery suspicions over her changing double-eyelid crease... Finally explains: “I inherited them from my dad”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Sullyoon of the group NMIXX directly addressed suspicions that she had undergone plastic surgery.

On the 28th, a video titled “NMIXX’s Sullyoon & Bae’s candid confession of conscience six years after debut—JYP, cover your ears...” was posted on the YouTube channel “ggzz.” NMIXX members Sullyoon and Bae, who are preparing for promotions for a new song, appeared in the video and spoke candidly.

That day, Sullyoon said her eyes were the feature she was most concerned about ahead of the group’s comeback. She has often been mistaken for having had plastic surgery on her eyelids, given the attention she has long received for her striking features and doll-like looks.

Sullyoon admitted, “My double-eyelid crease changes all the time. And because my double eyelids are so pronounced, people often assume I’ve had surgery.”

When MC Heo Kyung-hwan asked, “Really?”, Sullyoon candidly explained, “It’s true. I haven’t had surgery. My dad gave them to me.”

Heo Kyung-hwan asked a follow-up question: “I did have some suspicions. Does it bother you when it becomes a double crease?” Sullyoon agreed, replying, “That’s right. Sometimes it changes from an inner crease to an outer crease.”

Because the crease is not consistent and changes over time, it bothers her too. In particular, the pronounced double eyelids and changing crease seem to have led to quite a few people assuming she had plastic surgery.

Sullyoon spoke directly about the plastic surgery rumors, clearing up questions about her natural appearance. Her candid and confident explanation drew attention, much like her looks, which have consistently been a hot topic.

Reporter Kim Sohee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.