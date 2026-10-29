Lee Seung-gi and former agency Hook bring four-year dispute to a close as both sides withdraw appeals

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] The lawsuit over settlement payments between Lee Seung-gi and Hook Entertainment Co., Ltd. is nearing its conclusion.

With both sides withdrawing their appeals against the first-instance ruling that revenue from music generated after the contract ended must also be settled, the ruling ordering Hook to pay 690 million won is expected to become final.

According to a Star News report on the 29th, Lee Seung-gi and Hook Entertainment Co., Ltd. each submitted a notice withdrawing their appeal through their legal representatives ahead of the appellate proceedings. The lawsuit is therefore expected to conclude with the first-instance ruling, without a separate appeal trial.

Earlier, the 20th Civil Division of the Seoul Central District Court ruled partly in favor of the plaintiff in the settlement-payment lawsuit Lee Seung-gi filed against Hook Entertainment Co., Ltd. on August 28.

The court ruled that Hook must pay about 690 million won of the approximately 829.9 million won Lee Seung-gi claimed.

Lee Seung-gi demanded a settlement, saying Hook had continued to earn revenue from music and albums even after he terminated his exclusive contract in December 2022. Hook argued that revenue generated after the contract ended could be settled only if there was a separate agreement.

The court held that there was an obligation to settle revenue generated after the contract ended even without a separate agreement.

However, it did not accept all of the settlement rate sought by Lee Seung-gi’s side and calculated the amount to be paid in consideration of industry practices and other factors.

This lawsuit is part of the dispute that erupted when Lee Seung-gi sent Hook a certified letter in November 2022 stating that he had not been paid royalties for the use of his music.

After paying about 5.4 billion won in settlement payments it had calculated itself, Hook filed a lawsuit seeking confirmation that no debt existed, and Lee Seung-gi responded with a counterclaim.

In a separate lawsuit over advertising fees, a ruling in April 2025 ordered Hook to pay Lee Seung-gi an additional approximately 580 million won. The ruling became final because neither side appealed.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.