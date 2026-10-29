Yu Ji-woo tops September’s Gen Z Star rankings... a razor-thin race with Soo Yeon Yi, separated by just 1.61 percentage points

Source: Yu Ji-woo’s Instagram

Singer Yu Ji-woo topped the September Gen Z Star of the Month category on Blue Dragon Ranking, demonstrating the formidable voting power of the fandom.

Yu Ji-woo took first place in the September Blue Dragon Ranking vote for the Gen Z Star of the Month category, with 35.27% of the vote.

Soo Yeon Yi mounted a fierce late-stage charge, finishing second with 33.66% and close on Yu’s heels. The gap between their vote shares was just 1.61 percentage points.

After a neck-and-neck race that was hard to call until the very end, Yu Ji-woo clinched a valuable victory.

The final top-three standings in this Blue Dragon Ranking Gen Z Star category, where the two singers were neck and neck, were Yu Ji-woo in first place (35.27%), Soo Yeon Yi in second (33.66%), and Kim Da-hyun in third (10.54%).

Despite fierce challenges from competitors, Yu Ji-woo held on to the lead through the end, making a strong impression by claiming the top spot on Blue Dragon Ranking.

Soo Yeon Yi also demonstrated strong competitiveness with more than 30% of the vote, building anticipation for a rematch in the next vote.

Yu Ji-woo began to make a name with the public after appearing on KBS1’s Morning Forum in the segment Challenge! Dream Stage.

Rather than relying solely on flashy technique, Yu Ji-woo has developed a distinctive style with vocals that convey the emotions in a song with sensitivity. Her voice, which reaches deep into the heart, is exceptional.

It is also noteworthy that Yu Ji-woo wins fans over by leading with sincere emotion in every performance.

Attention is focused on what new charms Yu Ji-woo, who claimed the September Gen Z Star crown, will show through future musical activities.

Blue Dragon Ranking is jointly run by Sportschosun, organizer of the Blue Dragon Film Awards and BSA, and CelebChamp. Alongside its monthly selections, it also names semiannual winners, recognizing popular stars who are shaping trends. Trophies are awarded to the semiannual winners, selected every six months in the categories of male actor, female actor, male singer, and female singer.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.