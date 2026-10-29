'Divorced from Yang-Im Hur,' Ko Ji-yong looks different after appearing noticeably thinner—now with a warmer look

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Ko Ji-yong, a former member of the group Sechs Kies, shared an update, looking noticeably warmer and smiling brightly.

On the 29th, Ko Ji-yong posted a photo on his social media along with the caption, “I’ve received such a wonderful piece. It feels like it will brighten up the wall. A combination of photography and illustration.”

In the photo, Ko Ji-yong is smiling brightly as he poses naturally beside the artwork. His more relaxed demeanor and bright expression stand out. He had recently appeared noticeably thinner, but his much warmer look now caught people’s attention.

Ko Ji-yong married doctor Yang-Im Hur in 2013, and they had a son, but the couple divorced in 2024. While Hur is raising their son, the two are embroiled in a legal dispute over visitation rights and custody.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.