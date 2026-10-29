“Hey Jini puts on a ‘good boss’ act on TV while being alive is agony for me”... The decisive reason for speaking out

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] A former employee of children’s creator Hey Jini (real name Kang Hye-jin) has revealed the decisive reason they spoke out about their past working conditions after seven years. They said they had remained silent out of consideration for their relationship with Hey Jini, a longtime friend and “best friend of eight years,” but could no longer hold back after seeing Hey Jini portrayed on a broadcast as a “good boss.”

On the 29th, a video titled “You’re saying the workers’ compensation documents were fabricated? Former Hey Jini employees mount a determined rebuttal... Shocking reason they spoke out after seven years” was released on the YouTube channel “Respect Lee Jin-ho.” The video included a phone interview with former employee A, who recently raised allegations of workplace bullying and excessive workloads by Hey Jini.

That day, A began by explaining why they had belatedly brought events from seven years ago into the public eye: “Actually, I left the company under bad circumstances, and from my perspective, I was betrayed. But we were still friends, so I tried to keep quiet and live with it.”

They said that after leaving the company, even seeing Hey Jini made them uncomfortable, so they blocked recommendations for related YouTube channels and unfollowed on social media. But they said their thinking changed after they happened upon a program featuring Hey Jini last year.

A explained, “If the program had been filmed recently, after a long time had passed, I would have thought the working conditions had changed a lot and wouldn’t have spoken out. But it just happened to have been filmed during the period when I was betrayed and having a really hard time.”

They continued, “At a moment when being alive was so painful, I saw her pretending to be such a good boss on TV and thought this wasn’t right. I wasn’t the only one who went through that back then. It happened as if it were completely normal, and there was also an employee on screen who worked overtime with me every day.”

They added, “Seeing her putting on that kind of act, I thought, ‘You haven’t given even the slightest thought to the pain I went through.’ I wondered, ‘If you felt sorry for me, how could you do this?’”

A also shared their reaction to Hey Jini’s official statement. “I was baffled that they lied in the statement when all the evidence was clear,” A said. “Still, if I had felt that they were sorry to me, I think I would have softened.”

A also disputed Hey Jini’s side’s explanation. Regarding the claim that their annual salary had been raised by 25%, they said, “It went from 20 million won to 21 million won, so the actual increase was 5%.”

On how their mental illness was recognized as an occupational injury, they explained, “Without help from a labor consultant, I submitted work records, records of taxi rides home after working until dawn, and statements from employees myself. It was recognized after about a year.”

Regarding allegations that documents related to the workers’ compensation claim had been fabricated using AI, they explained, “I asked ChatGPT only to redact personal information, but it seems other characters got garbled too,” indicating that they had not altered the documents themselves.

A also claimed that during the workers’ compensation application process, Hey Jini offered them 4 million won and suggested they not apply. They said they later felt deeply betrayed when they reviewed an opinion letter the company had submitted to the Korea Workers’ Compensation & Welfare Service.

The video also released a recording presented as a conversation between the two sides at the time. Hey Jini’s side took issue with A having collected statements from employees without prior discussion and said they could not agree with the claim that the company had forced employees to work.

Another former employee, B, also appeared in the video, backing up A’s allegations by describing the working conditions at the time, including frequent overtime and no separate overtime pay.

Finally, A said of their current health, “I’m much better than I was before. I’ve recovered enough to be able to do things outside.” Addressing Hey Jini, they added, “After reading the statement, I realized Hey Jini wasn’t sorry to me at all. I have nothing more to say now. Seeing that another employee whose time at the company didn’t overlap with mine had also posted something, it seemed nothing had improved. There seems to be no real remorse, so I have nothing to say.” They expressed their bitterness.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.