Kakwang’s YouTube Channel Finally Deleted Amid Allegations of Abusing a Woman, Including Breaking Her Crutches and Confining Her

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] YouTuber Kakwang (real name Lee Sang-il), who had been embroiled in controversy over allegations of abusing a female cast member, has had his YouTube channel deleted.

When users visit Kakwang’s YouTube channel on the 29th, the only message displayed is, “This channel has been removed because it violated YouTube’s Community Guidelines.” No videos can be found.

A post titled “I am reporting YouTuber Kakwang for abusing and exploiting a vulnerable woman suspected of having an intellectual disability who had leg surgery” recently spread through online communities, sparking controversy.

The author, identified as A, introduced themself as the woman’s attorney and said Kakwang makes money by subjecting cast members to sadistic acts. A said, “Legal action is planned against all the streamers and sponsors who took part in broadcasts involving abuse and exploitation for financial gain, particularly those who contributed large sums.” A claimed the woman, who is suspected of having an intellectual disability, was abused and exploited while recovering from hip replacement surgery, adding, “The victim’s operated-on foot and leg are terribly swollen. She has suffered severe psychological trauma from ongoing confinement, abuse and threats, and refuses to talk to others.”

Photo: JTBC

Photo: JTBC

At a National Assembly audit held on the 27th by the Security and Public Administration Committee, Kim Ye-ji of the People Power Party also raised allegations that Kakwang abused a woman. She said, “Serious allegations have been raised that a YouTuber with as many as 470,000 subscribers and some broadcasting industry figures collectively abused and financially exploited a woman in Thailand who is suspected of having an intellectual disability.” Kim added that she had also received reports that the woman had been subjected to abuse, including having her crutches broken, being restricted from eating and being deprived of sleep.

Meanwhile, Kakwang has responded to the controversy, saying, “I am currently embroiled in controversy over allegations that I abused a person with an intellectual disability. This is not true. A does not qualify for disability status for either an intellectual disability or a leg impairment.” He also addressed allegations of financial exploitation, saying, “When A did not walk off the livestream, A earned a daily wage of around 500,000 to 1 million won. All the contracts were completed, too.” He apologized for the way the broadcasts were staged, saying that acts such as breaking the crutches had been provocative.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.