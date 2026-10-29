Jang Young-ran: Was life as a daughter-in-law in a prestigious family of doctors really this tough?... The whole clan association turns out on Chuseok

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Broadcaster Jang Young-ran shared a special glimpse of Chuseok as a daughter-in-law who married into a prestigious family of doctors.

On the 28th, a video was released on the YouTube channel “Class A Jang Young-ran” titled “The shocking in-law life Jang Young-ran experiences every year after marrying into a prestigious family of doctors (First-ever confession, not AI).”

The video showed Jang Young-ran visiting her in-laws’ home in Suncheon, South Jeolla Province, with her husband, Han Chang, and their two children for Chuseok.

That day, Jang Young-ran visited the Cheongju Han Clan’s main association hall, saying, “A daughter-in-law in Suncheon goes to pay her respects to the clan elders. All the elders come, and we greet them all.”

Many elders from the family had gathered there, and Jang Young-ran went around greeting each one with her husband and children. The elders also recognized her and welcomed her warmly, and Jang couldn’t hide her surprise, saying, “Wow, there are so many.”

That day, Jang Young-ran made a special effort to show her appreciation to her mother-in-law, who had worked hard preparing food every holiday. “My mother-in-law has worked so hard all this time. She’s always cooking and everything, so this time I thought we’d go on a food tour,” Jang said, taking her family out to eat.

Her mother-in-law showed her affection for Jang, saying, “Thank you. Young-ran is so lovely that I can’t help making her something delicious. She says she wants to eat our mom’s cooking.” Jang replied, “It’s really delicious. You have no idea how good the food is,” bringing a warm note to the moment.

The couple’s past story of facing opposition to their marriage also came up again. Recalling the place where he had gone to ask his parents for permission to marry, Han Chang said, “When we came to ask for their permission to get married back then, and my mother told us to leave, the two of us were crying...”

The two, who had even shed tears after facing opposition from his parents at the time, now enjoyed the holiday with their entire family, bringing home how much time had changed.

The family later enjoyed southern Jeolla dishes, including soy sauce-marinated crab and spicy marinated crab. Jang expressed her satisfaction, saying, “There were six of us, and we ate our fill for 150,000 won.” They then spent a happy time visiting a café with a great view and the pool at their accommodations.

Jang Young-ran married Han Chang, a Korean medicine doctor, in 2009, and they have a son and a daughter.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.