Ock Joo-hyun speaks out as 19 billion won home heads to auction: “Investor to repay debt”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] A luxury home in Seoul’s Hannam-dong, purchased by musical theater actor Ock Joo-hyun, a former member of Fin.K.L, for 19 billion won, has been sent to court auction. Her agency issued an official statement saying it is working to settle debts incurred during business expansion. It added that the investor plans to repay the full amount of the related loans.

On the 29th, Gemstone E&M, representing Ock Joo-hyun, said in an official statement, “To pursue new businesses in various fields, including performances, performance planning and education, Ock has drawn up concrete business plans centered on the existing corporate building in Sinsa-dong and has been making substantive preparations.”

It added, “In the process, we secured a large-scale investment from a business investment company,” and explained, “Later, as part of the business development and investment-attraction process, the Hannam-dong home was purchased in April this year.”

Her agency also disclosed that a merger and acquisition (M&A) between Ock Joo-hyun’s corporation and the investment firm had recently been completed.

Gemstone E&M said, “Following the recent completion of an M&A between Ock Joo-hyun’s corporation and the investment firm, we are taking steps to resolve existing matters, including debts related to the home.”

Regarding the auction in particular, it stressed, “The matter related to the auction of the Hannam-dong home is also tied to these business development and debt-settlement processes,” adding, “We are currently working with the investment firm on specific debt repayment and settlement procedures, and under the business plan, the investor is expected to repay the full amount of the related loans.”

It added, “We will take the necessary steps to ensure that the matter is resolved smoothly.”

Earlier that day, it was reported that a home in the luxury residential complex Hannam The Hill, in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul, which Ock Joo-hyun purchased this past April, had entered court auction proceedings.

The home was reportedly purchased by Ock for about 19 billion won. It drew considerable attention after entering auction proceedings about six months after the transfer of ownership was registered.

According to reports, the creditor that applied for the auction was Hanguk Geumyung Jasan Gwalli Daebu, with a claim of approximately 2.17 billion won. Multiple maximum-amount mortgages were reportedly registered against the property.

However, the amount claimed in the auction application does not represent the total debt, and the actual outstanding balance and specific repayment schedule have not been confirmed.

Ock Joo-hyun’s representatives have said the matter concerns the process of settling debts incurred during business development and efforts to attract investment. As a result, attention is focused on whether the investor will repay the loans and how the auction proceedings will unfold.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.