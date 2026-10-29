'Kim Seo-yeon ♥' Chef Do-yun Kim Gets Scolded While Practicing Acting With His Actress Girlfriend

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Chef Do-yun Kim, who rose to fame through Netflix's Culinary Class Wars, amused viewers by sharing an anecdote about practicing acting with his actress girlfriend, Kim Seo-yeon.

On the 29th, footage was posted on actress Moon Chae-won's YouTube channel showing chef Do-yun Kim joining her to make Korean dishes, including kimchi stew, dongchimi pot rice and seasoned radish greens.

As they cooked that day, the two naturally began talking about how actors approach their roles. Chef Do-yun Kim asked Moon Chae-won, "When you do a lot of acting, doesn't it sometimes carry over into your life at home, too?" He expressed curiosity about method acting.

He went on to confide, "I also had a girlfriend who used to be an actress, so I played opposite her a few times."

When Moon Chae-won asked, "How was it?" chef Do-yun Kim replied, "She told me not to," sending everyone into laughter. It was a lighthearted anecdote about how he volunteered to be his actress girlfriend's scene partner, only to be told not to.

The girlfriend chef Do-yun Kim mentioned is actress Kim Seo-yeon. The two made headlines last August when they revealed in YouTube content that they had been dating for four years.

At the time, Kim Seo-yeon also said she felt hurt that chef Do-yun Kim did not acknowledge her on social media. He explained that he had kept their relationship private because he thought that if one of them ran into a problem, the other could be affected as well.

The backstory of their relationship also drew interest. Kim Seo-yeon said she first met chef Do-yun Kim at a gathering after a theater performance, and that they stayed in touch after he later messaged her on social media to suggest they get samgyeopsal.

Chef Do-yun Kim also appeared on Culinary Class Wars thanks to his girlfriend Kim Seo-yeon's enthusiastic encouragement. He once shared that she told him they would break up if he did not take part.

Born in 1981, Kim Seo-yeon made her debut in the 1999 film Memento Mori and became known for playing Queen Jeongan in the KBS1 drama The King of Tears, Lee Bang-won.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.