‘Living in Japan,’ Lee Guk-joo hit with an unexpected setback after moving based only on photos: ‘Even the person in charge is slow to respond’

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Lee Guk-joo encountered unexpected problems, including an air conditioner leak and peeling wallpaper, even before moving into her new home in Tokyo.

On the 29th, a vlog documenting Lee Guk-joo’s move to Tokyo was posted on her YouTube channel, ‘Lee Guk-joo.’

Before moving into her new home, Lee Guk-joo explained, “I’ve decided to move here. I’ve only seen this place in photos, not in person. It feels narrower than it looked in the pictures.”

“Why is water dripping from the air conditioner? I should take a picture. I need to tell the landlord about this. They could say it was my fault when I move out. The water is dripping faster now,” she said, hurriedly pointing her camera at the air conditioner. She then worried that she might not be able to use it in the hot weather, saying, “What if I can’t turn on the air conditioner tomorrow? This is bad.” She also took a picture of an area where the wallpaper was peeling and was unable to finish her thought, saying, “It’s my first home, and it’s like this...”

Lee Guk-joo also expressed disappointment with the layout, saying, “I think it’s 1.5 times bigger than my previous place, but the sliding doors block it off, and there are some unnecessary raised thresholds. Because of things like that, it doesn’t feel very open. It’s bigger, but I feel like I’ll have to move the furniture around.” She also mentioned that the bathroom was even narrower and talked about the size of the bathtub.

Lee Guk-joo said, “There are pros and cons. It’s a relief that there’s enough space to put someone up if they come over. I can see the Tokyo Skytree, too.”

After the move, Lee Guk-joo checked the air conditioner with help from the owner of the moving company. The hose had come loose, and some parts were missing. Lee Guk-joo said with relief, “I told the person in charge about the air conditioner leak, but they’re taking a long time to respond. It’s taking a while. The owner who helped me move also installed the air conditioner, which was a big help.”

Meanwhile, Lee Guk-joo began living on her own last year in a nine-pyeong studio apartment in Tokyo, Japan, and worked while traveling back and forth between Korea and Japan. As she left her first home in Japan, a nine-pyeong apartment, that day, Lee Guk-joo said, “I’m moving to film season two of my life.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.