“It’s all thanks to The Man Who Lives with the King”... Yoo Hae-jin wins Presidential Commendation at the Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards

The 17th Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards were held on the 29th at Haeoreum Grand Theater at the National Theater of Korea in Jangchung-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul. Actor Yoo Hae-jin, who received a Presidential

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Yoo Hae-jin received the honor of a Presidential Commendation on the strength of the box-office success of the film The King’s Warden. As the star of the hit film that surpassed 16 million moviegoers and heated up theaters this year, he humbly credited the work for his award.

Yoo Hae-jin attended the 2026 Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards ceremony, held on the afternoon of the 29th at Haeoreum Grand Theater at the National Theater of Korea in Jung-gu, Seoul, and received a Presidential Commendation.

Taking the stage that day, Yoo Hae-jin said, “I’m grateful. Thank you for such a great award,” adding, “I think The King’s Warden had a lot to do with my being able to receive this award.”

He continued, “The only way I can repay you is through works like The King’s Warden, and through good films. I’ll do my best. Thank you.”

The King’s Warden, which Yoo Hae-jin mentioned by name, is one of the biggest box-office hits in South Korean cinema this year. Released this past February, the film is set in 1457 in Cheongnyeongpo and tells the story of the young Danjong, Yi Hong-wi (Jihoon Park), who was driven from the throne and exiled, and village chief Eom Heung-do (Yoo Hae-jin), who came to stand by his side.

Directed by Jang Hang-jun, the film surpassed 10 million moviegoers in March and went on to draw a cumulative audience of 16.92 million, becoming a phenomenal box-office hit. In particular, following The King and the Clown, Veteran, A Taxi Driver and Exhuma, Yoo Hae-jin now has a fifth film in his career to draw 10 million moviegoers.

As Eom Heung-do, Yoo Hae-jin moved audiences to tears with his signature wry performance and deeply felt emotional expression. He was praised for bringing the film’s emotional impact to life by portraying a bond that transcended social status between his character and Danjong, played by Jihoon Park.

His acting ability was recognized alongside the film’s box-office success. Yoo Hae-jin won Best Actor for The King’s Warden at the 35th Buil Film Awards, held on the 7th. Although he missed the ceremony because of his filming schedule at the time, he took home another trophy for the film.

Jang Hang-jun, director of The King’s Warden, was also among the recipients of a Presidential Commendation that day. Twenty-four years after his directorial debut, Jang made his first film to draw 10 million moviegoers and has now received a government honor as well, making this a meaningful year for him.

Now in its 17th edition, the Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards are government honors recognizing the contributions of those who have helped advance popular culture and the arts. This year’s Presidential Commendation recipients included Yoo Hae-jin and director Jang Hang-jun, as well as actors Ryu Seung-ryong and So Ji-sub, music director Kang Seung-won, band Boohwal and group Super Junior. Broadcaster Yoo Jae-suk, the late Shin Hae-chul and group BLACKPINK were among those named as recipients of the Order of Cultural Merit.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.