Lee Hye-young, wife of a wealthy man, spends over 5 million won on family shopping in the U.S. but remains unfazed: “That wasn’t much”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] TV personality Lee Hye-young showed off her considerable wealth by generously spending more than 5 million won on shopping for her family.

On the 29th, Lee Hye-young posted a video on her YouTube channel titled “‘I’ll buy it all!’ Big spender Lee Hye-young’s day of splurging on gifts for her family.”

In the video, Lee Hye-young went shopping in the U.S. with her family, including her mother, older sister and niece or nephew. She expressed her affection for her family, saying, “It’s been a while since I’ve gone shopping with my family. It’s a hassle, but I figured they’d want to go shopping if I came, so this might be a great gift.”

Before the shopping got underway, Lee Hye-young took a look at her family’s outfits. Seeing what her older sister was wearing, she said, “That’s a Comme des Garçons piece from about 30 years ago. I bought it in Japan. I used to take really good care of it, but when my sister gained weight, I ended up giving it to her,” prompting laughter.

Lee Hye-young then went to a shopping mall with her family to pick out gifts. First, at a clothing store, she opened her wallet generously, picking out clothes and a hat she thought her niece or nephew would like. Looking at an item her niece or nephew had chosen, she showed her big-hearted side, saying, “It’s not like I can’t get you this one.”

The shopping continued at an accessories store. Lee Hye-young picked out necklaces and earrings that suited her mother and older sister, saying, “You should have at least one of these as a staple.” When her older sister asked what color accessories suited her, Lee replied, “Expensive ones suit you,” bringing the house down with laughter.

After picking out a whole pile of gifts for her family, Lee Hye-young stood at the checkout and guessed the total: “I think it’ll come to around 7 or 8 million... maybe 10 million won.”

But the actual bill came to $3,600. That was equivalent to a little over 5 million won, but Lee Hye-young’s reaction was unexpected. She added, “The prices here are great. I feel like I got a dozen or so, maybe 20 things, for the price of one,” expressing her satisfaction.

After the shopping, she had her mother try on the necklace she had given her. Her mother was delighted, saying, “It’s so pretty. Not just pretty—it’s incredibly pretty,” and Lee Hye-young was pleased as well.

Lee Hye-young remarried in 2011, to Vice Chairman Bu Jae-hoon of MBK Partners, one of South Korea’s leading private equity firms. Vice Chairman Bu was a founding member who took part in establishing MBK Partners in 2005, and is known as a wealthy individual with a stake in the company worth trillions of won.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.