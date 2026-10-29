'Wine controversy' Sung Anh spotted in photo with actress; looks noticeably thinner

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Park Si-yeon drew attention by sharing a photo of herself with chef Sung Anh.

On the 29th, Park Si-yeon posted a photo on her social media with the caption, “I really enjoyed the meal.”

The photo shows Park Si-yeon at Mosu, the restaurant run by Sung Anh. After enjoying her meal, she also took a photo with him in the Mosu kitchen. The two smiled side by side, creating a warm, friendly atmosphere. Sung Anh in particular drew attention for looking somewhat more gaunt than before.

Meanwhile, last April, Sung Anh suspended his activities in broadcasting, on YouTube and elsewhere after a wine-swapping controversy arose at Mosu. At the time, a customer who said they had been victimized claimed they ordered a 2000 vintage wine worth 800,000 won, but were served a product priced 100,000 won less.

Sung Anh’s representatives later stated, “I am fully responsible for everything that happened at Mosu. We required the sommelier in question to submit a written account of the circumstances in accordance with company policy, and took steps to remove them from the position of sommelier responsible for customers’ wines going forward.” However, a belated apology and an unconvincing explanation sparked controversy once again.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.