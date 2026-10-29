Kim Min and Park Na-rae face fallout after their homes are shown on ‘I Live Alone’... blindsided by privacy invasions from strangers

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Stars who have shown their homes on television are complaining of invasions of privacy after strangers show up.

Actor Kim Min said he has been uncomfortable because people keep coming to his home in Dongducheon. Park Na-rae and Kim Dae-ho also opened up about the unexpected hardships they faced after their homes were shown.

On the 28th, Kim Min spoke about how his daily life had changed since appearing on ‘I Live Alone’ on MBC variety show ‘Radio Star.’

On the broadcast on the 2nd, he showed an old house in Dongducheon where he lives, generating his own electricity and fixing up the house himself.

He explained that the house had been left empty after an acquaintance’s mother passed away, and that he had started staying there because he could spend time alone or rehearse.

But after the broadcast, people started coming to the house. Kim Min said, “So many people come to that house,” adding, “When a car pulls in and they look around, they leave again.” He also said that people recognize the house even though he takes security precautions.

Park Na-rae has also spoken about the discomfort she experienced after her home was shown in the past.

She said someone had waited outside her home for as long as 10 hours, saying they wanted to meet her, and that she had also been asked to lend money. She also recounted opening the door because she thought the person was someone her mother knew, only to realize they were a stranger.

Kim Dae-ho also said that after appearing on ‘I Live Alone,’ people started coming to look around his home.

He said that, besides people coming and going in front of his home, someone once left a bag by the front gate after drinking. Kim Dae-ho explained that he decided to move because his home no longer felt like a place where he could relax, but rather “a workplace, not a place of rest.”

Just because a home has appeared on a broadcast does not mean anyone can visit or peer inside. Even after a cast member’s daily life has been made public, their home remains a place for private life.

There are calls to respect people’s homes and privacy, as visits prompted by curiosity can cause anxiety and discomfort for those affected.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.