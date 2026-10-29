Hey Jini: “20 Million Won a Year” vs. Heebab: “5 Million Won a Month for New Hires”... Bosses at Opposite Extremes

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] As controversy grows over former employees of Hey Jini speaking out about their past working conditions, the striking salaries paid to mukbang creator Heebab’s employees are back in the spotlight. Allegations have emerged that an employee at Hey Jini’s company earned an annual salary of 20 million won while working 16 hours a day, whereas Heebab has said she pays even new hires at least 5 million won a month, highlighting a stark contrast.

On the 29th, A, a former employee of Hey Jini, appeared on the YouTube channel “Respect Lee Jin-ho” and explained why they had decided to speak out about their past working conditions seven years later.

The decisive factor that led A to speak out was none other than KBS2’s variety show “The Boss Has Donkey Ears.” A said they had tried to bury the painful memories because they and Hey Jini had once been friends, but they changed their mind after they happened to see Hey Jini portrayed as a good boss on the show. A claimed to have been particularly shocked to see Hey Jini appear as a considerate boss to employees in footage filmed when A was going through intense distress.

In 2020, Hey Jini appeared on “The Boss Has Donkey Ears,” presenting herself as a young CEO who communicated casually with employees. The show drew attention by revealing the company’s relaxed atmosphere, including employees playing games together and having breakfast gatherings.

But A described a different reality. A said they worked for an annual salary of 20 million won, later raised to 21 million won, but worked up to 16 hours a day without separate overtime pay. A claimed that work continued on weekends and holidays and that they were eventually diagnosed with panic disorder and depression, among other conditions.

A said their work-related injury was recognized in January 2020. Another former employee also came forward with further allegations of long hours and poor working conditions.

Meanwhile, the salaries paid to employees of Heebab, who appeared on the same show, are once again drawing attention. In 2023, Heebab appeared on “The Boss Has Donkey Ears” as its youngest-ever boss and revealed the salaries at the company she runs.

At the time, Heebab showed her distinctive management style by transferring employees’ salaries directly into their bank accounts. The revelation that an employee at the executive level earned a gross monthly salary of as much as 12 million won stunned the studio.

The show revealed new-hire salaries as well, adding to the surprise. Heebab explained that she had grown the company alongside its founding members and said that even new hires receive a starting salary of at least 5 million won a month.

Kim Sook responded by saying she wanted to join Heebab’s company, while Uee also expressed envy, asking whether the company was hiring. One of Heebab’s executives also confided that although the work can be difficult, receiving a paycheck makes it feel as if the hardships they have endured have been eased.

Notably, the 20 million won annual salary claimed by Hey Jini’s former employee works out to about 1.67 million won a month, while the monthly salary of at least 5 million won that Heebab disclosed for new hires is roughly three times as much. The two creators’ contrasting employee pay and management styles, revealed on the same show, are drawing attention.

Meanwhile, Hey Jini’s side issued a rebuttal to the former employees’ allegations. Her agency, Kidsworks, said it had paid salaries according to the wage system in place at the time, later raised annual salaries by 25%, and also paid bonuses during periods of leave.

The agency also denied the allegation that it had interfered with an application for recognition of a work-related injury, explaining that it had introduced an outside certified labor consultant and helped the employee get a consultation.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.