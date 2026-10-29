Song Ji-hyo, wearing a claw clip, suffers the indignity of not being recognized right in front of him... “Was I mistaken for Ji Ye-eun’s stylist?”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Song Ji-hyo, sporting a “claw clip,” suffered an unexpected humiliation while spending time with her Running Man colleagues.

On the 29th, Kim Jong-kook’s YouTube channel posted footage of him at Haha’s concert.

That day, Kim Jong-kook warmly greeted his SBS Running Man castmates outside Haha’s concert venue. Spotting Ji Ye-eun, who had arrived by car with Song Ji-hyo, he jokingly expressed his disappointment: “You didn’t come to my show, but you made such an effort to come to this one.”

Song Ji-hyo explained, “Oppa, you know I went abroad too, right?” Ji Ye-eun hurriedly brought up her fiancé-to-be, choreographer VATA, saying, “VATA’s favorite song is ‘One Man.’”

Kim Jong-kook then joked to Ji Ye-eun, who is preparing for her wedding: “You’re fine. You’ve got something big coming up, so that’s understandable.”

An unexpected incident also came to light. Lawyer Park Min-cheol, whom they met at the venue, had failed to recognize Song Ji-hyo. She recounted the baffling situation: “I was talking to you in the car a little while ago with the window open. You kept talking to me without recognizing me, remember?”

After Song Ji-hyo revealed, “I was mistaken for a stylist. Isn’t that too much? Seriously,” lawyer Park Min-cheol explained, “Your windows were tinted so heavily.”

Kim Jong-kook wittily retorted, “She could be a good client, and you treated her like that?” Lawyer Park Min-cheol apologized, saying, “I’m sorry.”

Song Ji-hyo has appeared on Running Man for many years and is an actress with a large following in Korea and abroad. She is also close friends with Kim Jong-kook, which made the story of lawyer Park failing to recognize her even after speaking with her face-to-face all the more amusing.

Song Ji-hyo had previously been at the center of a “claw-clip controversy.” Her hair and makeup staff appeared in a video and took aim at her trademark claw clip, saying, “I wish she’d please make an effort when she goes out.” Yet she wore the claw clip again, as always, in camping content released afterward, amusing viewers. Some viewers also criticized her, saying, “The claw clip’s back again,” “I was hoping she’d dress up when she went to a shoot,” and “At least do the bare minimum.”

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.