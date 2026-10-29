Do Kyung-wan: Was ‘poverty cosplay’ not enough?... This time, a ‘pitiful’ persona: ‘I have no work’

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Broadcaster Do Kyung-wan complained that he had no work, bringing up the fact that he had been replaced on a regular program.

After his recent comments about financial hardship sparked a ‘poverty cosplay’ controversy, he continued what was dubbed a ‘pitiful persona’ this time, looking dejected.

The KBS 2TV show ‘Sinsang Chulsi Pyeonseutorang,’ which aired on the 29th, featured a ‘Home’ episode as part of its seventh-anniversary special.

That day, Do Kyung-wan opened up about his concerns over his broadcasting career while talking with his manager, trot singer Song Seong-ho.

“At least there’s hair on the floor; I have no work,” Do Kyung-wan said, adding, “The last regular show I had left was taken away from me.” Referring to KBS Joy’s ‘Men on the Chart,’ which he hosted for about four to five years, he explained that the program had not been canceled.

When Song Seong-ho consoled him, saying, “It’s not a bad idea to take a little time off. Wasn’t it really hard being a freelancer?”, Do Kyung-wan wore a bitter expression.

Jang Yoon-jeong then appeared and asked what was wrong. Do Kyung-wan complained, “I was the only one replaced on my one and only remaining regular program. Sang-min hyung is staying on.”

When he went on to blame himself, saying, “I guess I just wasn’t good enough,” Jang Yoon-jeong retorted, “Why are you making things so depressing? You’ve already been dropped.”

When Song Seong-ho was about to leave because he had an event to attend, Do Kyung-wan asked, “You have an event?” and remained dejected to the end.

Do Kyung-wan previously drew attention by speaking on a broadcast about the burden of paying taxes and covering living expenses.

However, after reports emerged that Do Kyung-wan and Jang Yoon-jeong bought a penthouse in Seoul’s Yongsan District for about 12 billion won in 2024, online criticism accused him of ‘poverty cosplay’ over his claims of financial hardship. As he continued to complain about work and income on this broadcast, the controversy has resurfaced.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.