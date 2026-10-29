“Is Hey Jini following in Park Wi’s footsteps?” Labor exploitation controversy leads to old videos being dug up

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Kids’ YouTuber Hey Jini (real name Kang Hye-jin) is facing the fallout from allegations of labor exploitation, bringing old videos back into the spotlight. As with YouTuber Park Wi, who faced criticism after his past was repeatedly dug up amid controversy, the controversy surrounding Hey Jini appears to be spreading to scrutiny of past actions.

A, a former employee of Kidsworks, which Hey Jini runs, recently claimed that they had worked for two years on an annual salary of 20 million won without overtime pay and had been diagnosed with panic disorder and depression as a result. A said they worked 16 hours a day. A later said their work-related condition was recognized as an occupational injury, and that the company had proposed paying 4 million won instead of filing a workers’ compensation claim.

Hey Jini’s side later issued a statement saying, “That colleague worked for just over a year, from September 2017 to December 2018, and then took a leave of absence. They voluntarily resigned in May the following year, at their own request. We paid their salary without issue, then increased it by 25% and paid bonuses.”

They also said, “We repeatedly asked them to rest, telling them they could stop working if their health was being affected. We also helped with the rental deposit for housing near the company.” They denied the allegations, saying, “We did not obstruct the workers’ compensation application. At the end of 2018, respecting the colleague’s wish to apply for workers’ compensation, we introduced them to an outside certified labor attorney.”

But after a recording of a phone conversation between Hey Jini and A about a workers’ compensation claim was made public, public sentiment toward Hey Jini turned cold again. The recording included A asking, “Knowing that the doctor had said taking a trip would help with treatment, did you include the wording ‘it was questionable whether they were really ill’ about traveling during leave?” and Hey Jini replying, “Yes.”

As the controversy continued, an old video in which Hey Jini showed off her 56-pyeong home resurfaced, and even a video of her shopping for luxury goods four years ago was dug up. A recent video showing staff caring for Hey Jini’s child while she drank beer also drew renewed attention amid the labor exploitation allegations. A scene from Hey Jini’s appearance on KBS2’s “The Boss Has Donkey Ears” six years ago, where she was introduced as a young CEO, also became a talking point.

The situation surrounding Hey Jini resembles that of Park Wi. After a controversy last August over Park Wi calling out public service workers, one old video after another was dug up, leaving him at the center of controversy for a long time.

Videos were revisited, including a so-called social experiment in which he called out bus drivers and others who had helped him, remarks that seemed to flirt with a friend of his wife Song Ji-eun, and a video of him getting irritated over French fries. The controversy over his character also spread. Conduct at odds with the wholesome image Park Wi had cultivated came to light one after another, drawing a barrage of public criticism. Hey Jini’s past is also continuing to be revisited, and attention is focused on how far the fallout will spread.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.