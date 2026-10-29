“She passed away while I was out buying porridge”: Lee Sang-mi in tears over lingering guilt two years after her mother’s death ('Special World')

[Lee Ga-eun, Sportschosun] Actress Lee Sang-mi broke down in tears over her guilt toward her late mother.

Lee Sang-mi appeared on Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)’s 'Special World,' which aired on the 29th.

Lee Sang-mi cared for her ailing mother after losing her father at an early age. She lived with her mother and never married. She said, “My mother was sick for a long time. She exercised a lot and suffered greatly with her back. She struggled with pain that felt like being cut with a knife.” She added, “It felt as though the whole world had turned strange,” describing how empty she felt at the time of her mother’s death.

Even while looking at beautiful scenery, Lee Sang-mi was suddenly overcome with emotion and burst into tears. She said, “I try not to think about my mom if I can, but I can’t avoid it completely. Sometimes, while looking at beautiful scenery, I briefly feel, ‘I’m alone, aren’t I?’ Thoughts of my mom keep coming back, and I end up like this for a moment. If only I could ask her to forgive me once more for the ways I was harsh to her...” She broke down in tears.

She also revealed why she still has not been able to let her mother go, even two years after her death. She said, “That day, Mom told me she was sick, but I was furious because I had to go to rehearsal. I thought, ‘There you go—just because I say I’m going out, you’re getting sick again. You must be trying to eat me alive.’” She continued, “But Mom could barely eat anything, so I went out to buy porridge, and she passed away while I was gone, when I wasn’t there to look after her. I still carry that as a deep regret. Why did I have to get so irritated at that moment?”

Her mother’s room in Lee Sang-mi’s home had been left just as it was. She remembered her mother as she cleaned the room.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.