Yang Hong-won's accuser reveals face, admits: “I saw them go to a motel together, but didn't see an affair”

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Joon-seok] The accuser who raised suspicions of an affair involving rapper Yang Hong-won has revealed their face and spoken out.

They said they saw Yang Hong-won and a woman enter a motel but did not know what the two did inside the room, adding, “I didn't see them having an affair.”

A video titled “[Exclusive] Interview with the Accuser Who Exposed the Alleged Yang Hong-won Affair” was posted on the YouTube channel Gray News on the 29th.

In the interview, accuser A said they had played together with Yang Hong-won as children and got back in touch and met up after a long time.

A said they needed money urgently at the time and asked Yang Hong-won to lend them 300,000 won. Yang said he would lend the money, but A claimed that, while communicating with a lawyer representing the agency afterward, they heard remarks that seemed to belittle them.

A said, “I was deeply hurt from then on,” and added, “Even if I had received the money, I would have spoken out if I had listened to the lawyer.”

Asked whether they had seen Yang Hong-won and the woman go to a motel together, A answered yes. However, A said they did not know what the two had done in the motel room, adding, “Honestly, I don't really know if it was an affair.” A said the allegations were based only on what the woman had told them, and that they had not witnessed an affair firsthand.

A also said they had not expected the allegations to grow so much. They thought only acquaintances would see the post because they did not have many followers, and admitted they had not considered the harm Yang Hong-won's wife and child might suffer. A apologized to them, saying they were sorry.

A also claimed that a post they had uploaded saying they received money from the agency was a lie intended to attract attention.

A added that the rest of the allegations were true. A also admitted to making inappropriate remarks and behaving inappropriately toward the woman who accompanied Yang Hong-won to the motel, and said they wanted to apologize.

The woman had earlier said A's claims differed from what she remembered as fact, and that she had filed a criminal complaint against A for demanding money and threatening her.

Yang Hong-won's agency, AP Alchemy, also acknowledged that he had gone to a motel with the woman, but denied that they engaged in any intimate acts inside the room.

The agency and the woman said they had filed complaints against A on charges of extortion, violating the Act on the Punishment of Stalking Crimes, and defamation by stating false facts.

With the accuser, Yang Hong-won's side and the woman giving conflicting accounts, what happened inside the motel and how the allegations came about have yet to be confirmed.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.