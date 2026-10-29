'IQ 156, Mensa member' announcer Kang Da-eun reveals monthly salary of 3 million won... “214 years to buy an apartment in Hannam-dong”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Announcer Kang Da-eun mentioned her monthly salary of 3 million won and revealed a startling calculation: it would take a full 214 years to save enough to buy an apartment in Hannam-dong, Seoul.

The MBC variety show “Where Is My Home,” which aired on the 29th, featured Jang Dong-min setting off on a property tour of a new town in Asan, South Chungcheong Province, with announcers Park So-young and Kang Da-eun.

The three talked about their future homes. In particular, imagining the home she would like to live in after getting married, Park So-young shared her candid dream: “When I think about the view, I want to live in Hannam-dong. There’s a forest behind it and a river in front.”

Kang Da-eun, a Mensa member who is studying artificial intelligence (AI) in graduate school, decided to use AI to calculate how long it would take to afford an apartment in Hannam-dong.

Kang Da-eun asked the AI, “Based on my monthly salary, how many years would it take to buy an apartment in Hannam-dong?” The AI then began calculating on the assumption that her salary was 5 million won. But Kang immediately corrected it: “No, I make 3 million won.” The exchange was bound to draw attention to the announcer’s salary.

The AI apologized, saying, “Oh, sorry, 5 million won was just an example,” then came up with an even more surprising calculation. The answer was that, based on a monthly salary of 3 million won, it would take a full 214 years to buy an apartment in Hannam-dong. A conversation that began with the not-so-modest dream of living in Hannam-dong ended with the realistic figure of a 3 million won monthly salary and the unexpected time span of 214 years, prompting a wry laugh.

Kang Da-eun, who was born in 1996, graduated from the Department of Korean Language and Literature at Ewha Womans University and joined MBC in December 2024 after working at Yonhap News TV. She is known as a Mensa member with an IQ of 156 and is reportedly studying artificial intelligence (AI) in graduate school. The broadcast also drew attention when she said she was a fan of brain-survival shows and named Jang Dong-min as her ideal type.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.