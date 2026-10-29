“Three Jos, one Gummy”... Jo Jung-suk’s two lookalike daughters outshine Gummy’s genes

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Jo Jung-suk talked about his second daughter’s appearance.

On the 29th, actor Jo Jung-suk appeared as a guest on the SBS variety show “Master Hang-jun,” showing off his wit and acting skills.

That day, Jo Jung-suk talked about his two daughters. He said, “My oldest daughter is seven, and my second daughter is nine months old,” and answered honestly when asked, “Who do they look more like?”

Jo Jung-suk said, “My oldest daughter looks a lot like me,” and added, “During the second pregnancy, I secretly thought, ‘I hope she looks like Gummy,’ but my second daughter looks even more like me.” Song Eun-i chimed in, “That makes it three Jos to one Gummy,” drawing more laughs.

He said he puts his proven acting skills to use in his daughter’s princess games, proudly adding, “I specialize in playing the prince.” Then he revealed Gummy’s contribution to the make-believe: “Gummy plays the clock,” prompting laughter.

Jo Jung-suk added, “There are games that have been banned because I get too into them. The monster and Dracula games were banned because they scared them too much. My daughters say, ‘Turn back into Daddy—hiyah!’”

Jo Jung-suk married singer Gummy in 2018, and they welcomed their first daughter in 2020. Their second daughter was born last January.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.