'30 kg weight loss' Lee Su-hyun angry at being called 'skinny to the bone': “I hate hearing it. I like being in the mid-50-kilogram range.”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Akdong Musician's Lee Su-hyun opened up about feeling uncomfortable with the label “skinny to the bone.”

On the 29th, a video featuring Lee Su-hyun was released on the YouTube channel Charles Enter.

When YouTuber Charles Enter (real name Kim Chan-mi) asked about her recent dieting efforts, Lee Su-hyun said, “I'm trying, but it's not easy. I've gotten so tired of managing my diet and exercising.”

Lee Su-hyun added, “Losing weight wasn't what mattered; I needed the process of taking care of myself through my own determination. It was a process I worked hard for, and the result was losing 30 kg. It was a reward for the time I put in.”

Lee Su-hyun also shared her thoughts on the label “skinny to the bone,” which followed her weight loss. “I really don't like the term ‘skinny to the bone.’ That's not my ideal look, and I don't want to be that way. That's fine for people whose ideal look is that. I'm not saying that being ‘skinny to the bone’ isn't beautiful. I think I look healthy when I'm in the mid-50-kilogram range.”

Lee Su-hyun said firmly, “The keyword ‘skinny to the bone’ keeps showing up on Instagram and in articles. People think it's a compliment, but it isn't to me. I never wanted to be that way in the first place. I worked hard on strength training so I wouldn't become that. I'm working to look healthy, but I hate that they keep attaching that keyword.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.