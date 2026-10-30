Lee Ji-hye Spent 100 Million Won on Plastic Surgery and Went Back to Her Doctor... This Time, It’s Husband Moon Jaewan’s Abdominal Concern

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] TV personality Lee Ji-hye met the doctor who has handled her cosmetic procedures and consulted him about her husband Moon Jaewan’s abdominal concerns.

On the 29th, a video titled “First Look at the Luxury Home of the Sinsa-dong Plastic Surgery Clinic Director on Whom Lee Ji-hye Spent Over 100 Million Won” was posted on the YouTube channel “Unpleasantly Nosy Sister.”

In the video, Lee Ji-hye visited the plastic surgery clinic director’s home and talked with him.

Lee Ji-hye called the director “my eighth father,” introducing him as “the person who helped me reach the eighth heyday of my life.”

Recalling a time when she was concerned after having a philtrum procedure, she also said, “I saw you more often than I saw my own father.”

While they were talking about procedures, Lee Ji-hye explained that she had previously used upper-lip filler to balance things out. When the director said he had not used much filler, she joked, “Please don’t lie, doctor,” revealing their close relationship.

The conversation turned to her husband Moon Jaewan’s abdominal concerns. When the director explained liposuction and abdominal lifting, Lee Ji-hye asked, “Would it be okay if I sent my husband over?”

She went on to share her concern, saying, “My husband has lost a lot of weight, but this straight shape starting here just wouldn’t go away.”

The director explained that visceral fat could be the cause in men, and that weight loss and management were needed first. Lee Ji-hye also asked about procedures that could be considered for different age groups, and the director replied that the appropriate care varies depending on age and skin condition.

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hye revealed on YouTube last September that she had undergone thread lifting and philtrum reduction surgery.

At the time, her husband Moon Jaewan saw how Lee Ji-hye looked different immediately after the procedure and drew attention when he said, “I thought I should love her even if something went wrong.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.