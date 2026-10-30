Gree Invested Trusting His Father, Kim Gu-ra, Only for His Investment to Be Delisted: “I Wondered If I Was a Child He’d Picked Up Off the Street”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Rapper Gree shared an anecdote about trusting his father, Kim Gu-ra, and investing, only to have his investment delisted.

On the 29th, a preview for episode 6 of the variety show “Seo In-young’s Trendy Old Fogey” was released on the E Channel YouTube channel.

The video, titled “Surely Everyone Does Some Kind of Investing These Days, Right?”, features the cast talking about money and investments.

While discussing his experiences investing in stocks and cryptocurrency in the video, Gree said, “I trusted my dad and invested, but it got delisted.” He added, “I wondered if I was a child he’d picked up off the street,” drawing laughter.

Gree also revealed that his highest return on a stock investment had been “up to plus 300%.” However, the preview did not disclose which stock was delisted or the specific circumstances of the investment.

Kim Gu-ra has said in past broadcasts and YouTube content that he bought Samsung Electronics shares for 45,000 won per share and held them long term.

Meanwhile, “Seo In-young’s Trendy Old Fogey” airs every Thursday at 9 p.m.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.