'Set to remarry,' Seo In-young unexpectedly brings up having a child: “Because I could have one”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Seo In-young, a former member of Jewelry, shared her thoughts on raising children ahead of her remarriage.

She had previously said she had no plans to have a child, but on this broadcast she considered the child’s education, saying, “Since I might have one.”

In the fifth episode of E Channel’s variety show “Seo In-young’s Trendy Kkondae,” which aired on the 29th, Seo In-young and Mimi Minu discussed “Study or Not? The World of Education Today.”

When the conversation turned to education, Seo In-young recoiled, saying, “I hate studying more than anything.” When Mimi Minu asked Seo In-young, who is preparing to marry, about her plans for children, she replied, “Since I might have one.”

She went on to share her concerns, saying, “How should I raise a child if that happened?” She said all her friends were raising children and relayed what she had heard about the intense focus on education among people around her: “They ask which elementary school you’re sending the child to, and apparently they even look at the mother.”

When Mimi Minu said he would put Seo In-young in “almost-a-parent mode,” she showed interest, saying, “Teach me.”

In a YouTube video last June, Seo In-young said she had “no plans to have a child” after spending time with children.

While it is difficult to conclude from this remark alone that her plans have changed, her concerns about children and education ahead of her remarriage drew attention.

Seo In-young married a non-celebrity businessman in 2023, but they divorced by mutual agreement in 2024. She is currently dating Choi Ji-hoon, CEO of NP, a content creative company, who is six years her senior, and is preparing to remarry in the second half of this year.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.