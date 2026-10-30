“We’re not getting divorced”... Truedy and Lee Dae-eun seek counseling for marital problems, then hint at a second child

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Rapper Truedy shared her thoughts after the broadcast of “What Should I Leave Behind?”, in which her husband, former baseball player Lee Dae-eun, candidly opened up about the conflicts he has been experiencing in their marriage.

On the 30th, a video titled “Surprised after watching the show? Behind-the-scenes stories from ‘What Should I Leave Behind?’ and our true feelings revealed” was posted on the YouTube channel “Geumttongine.”

That day, Truedy and Lee Dae-eun filmed moments before and after the taping of tvN STORY’s “What Should I Leave Behind?” and promised to make changes to their relationship as a couple. On the 26th, Truedy and Lee Dae-eun candidly opened up about the conflicts they have been experiencing in their marriage. Truedy expressed hurt over her husband’s blunt way of speaking and lack of empathy, while Lee Dae-eun also shared why he had found it difficult to understand his wife’s feelings.

Kim Chang-ok prompted Truedy to reflect on their current conflict by pointing to her childhood experiences, while Pak Se-ri offered advice after understanding how Lee Dae-eun had endured difficult emotions alone during his years as an athlete. Through counseling, the two said they had come to understand each other’s wounds and would work to change going forward.

After filming “What Should I Leave Behind?”, Truedy could not hide her surprise at the unexpected outcome of the counseling. She expressed her gratitude, saying, “I’ve had quite a bit of psychiatric counseling, but Mr. Kim Chang-ok seems different. He seemed to reach my heart in a completely different way.”

Truedy said she had realized that her childhood was behind her especially sensitive reactions to her husband’s way of speaking. “I really disliked the way you spoke, but I was always wondering about other people, too: ‘Why do they talk like that?’” she said. “It turned out that, as a child, I was so worn out by my mom and dad’s way of speaking that I would put on earphones under the covers. I even slept with the covers over me and earphones in.” She added, “I had never told anyone. Mr. Kim Chang-ok helped me meet my past self. In the end, I came face to face with my inner problems and found a way to resolve them.”

Lee Dae-eun, too, was prompted to reflect on his own issues by Pak Se-ri’s advice. Truedy recalled moments when she had felt hurt, saying, “You used to tell me all the time, ‘Have you ever been through anything hard? Don’t say it’s that hard.’”

Lee Dae-eun said, “Senior Pak Se-ri said exactly that. She said Dae-eun had kept enduring hardships, so he wouldn’t be able to empathize when other people were having a hard time.” He added, “Honestly, I couldn’t understand it. I’ve truly been through hard times and endured them alone, so I found it difficult to understand why people would tell others they were struggling when they could endure it on their own.” Lee Dae-eun deeply related to Pak Se-ri’s story, since she had experiences similar to his, saying, “I wasn’t the only one.”

Truedy also shared how her feelings had changed after the counseling. “I’ve never cried like this before. I feel so relieved,” she said. “What I had been craving from others was ultimately what I had been craving from myself.” She particularly mentioned her son Leon, saying, “I thought I wanted to work on filling myself up inside so Leon wouldn’t have to grow up with this kind of emotional void.”

She also came to understand her husband more deeply. Truedy expressed her satisfaction, saying, “It wasn’t that you refused to empathize out of bad intentions; you had really been bottling up what you’d been through all on your own. I got to know you better.” She added, “I’m so happy. It was really good.”

Truedy also shared a warm moment with Lee Young-ja on set. She hugged her, saying, “You really feel like my big sister,” and jokingly added, “Thanks to you, we’re having a second child,” drawing laughter.

Truedy said she hoped to create content on her own YouTube channel where she could listen to her subscribers’ worries, inspired by this appearance. “I want to comfort people and soothe their hearts,” she said, sharing her ambition to launch what she called the “Jinsol-i Show.”

Truedy and Lee Dae-eun married in 2021 and have a son, Leon.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.