Hey Jini’s “It doesn’t look good” remark about an employee suffering daily panic attacks exposed

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Kids’ creator Hey Jini (real name Kang Hye-jin) is facing allegations of workplace bullying raised by a former employee. Now, a remark that Hey Jini allegedly made when the employee suffered panic attacks at work in the past has come to light, and is expected to cause a stir.

On the 29th, a video titled “You mean the workers’ comp paperwork was falsified?” Hey Jini’s former employees push back in a determined rebuttal... The shocking reason one spoke out after seven years was released on the YouTube channel Respect Lee Jin-ho. The video included a phone interview with former employee A, who recently spoke out about Hey Jini’s excessive work demands and poor working conditions.

That day, A directly disputed the account of the unpaid leave given in Hey Jini’s side’s official statement. Recalling the time, A said, “The time I went on unpaid leave was when Hey Jini says she told me to take a break, but that was when I kept having attacks at work.”

A continued, “Of course, she also told me to take a break because I kept having attacks, but she clearly said this to me. She said that since I kept showing these symptoms at work, it didn’t look good in front of the other employees.”

A explained, “That was why she suggested that I take leave, and I also thought it wouldn’t look good in front of the other employees, so I accepted unpaid leave. That was in mid-December 2018.”

According to A, Hey Jini at the time encouraged an employee who was repeatedly suffering panic attacks to take a break, but also cited how other employees might view it.

A also took issue with the explanation for a bonus paid after the unpaid leave. A said, “They made it sound as if the bonus had been paid for me because I was sick, and I thought that was unfair,” adding, “It wasn’t a bonus paid just to me; it was one that was paid equally to all employees every year.”

A particularly claimed that the company’s response further worsened their health. A said, “When I was working at the company, I really had panic attacks every day. But when I stopped going to work and rested, I gradually got much better.”

However, A said their condition worsened again after they reviewed the company’s written submission to the Korea Workers’ Compensation and Welfare Service during the workers’ compensation claim process. A confided, “Hey Jini said she would help me, but then sent documents attacking me without saying anything to me. I was so shocked when I found out.” A continued, “After that, my panic attacks became so severe that I couldn’t manage any part of daily life. A local hospital said treatment would be difficult and advised me to go to a university hospital.”

A described how serious their health problems had been at the time, saying, “I couldn’t even manage the roughly one-hour bus trip from home to the university hospital, so I lived near the hospital for a year.”

The video also included an old recording, described as a conversation between A and Hey Jini’s side about the workers’ compensation claim. In the recording, A took issue with the company having written in its documents that it “questioned whether [A] was really ill,” citing A’s frequent overseas trips.

A claimed that the company also knew they had traveled for treatment on a doctor’s recommendation. Hey Jini’s side, however, said A had collected statements from employees without consulting the company, and that it was difficult to accept statements to the effect that the company had forced A to take on every task.

The reason A decided to speak out after seven years was also revealed. A explained, “Since we were friends, I still wanted to keep it to myself and move on,” but said their mind changed after they happened to watch Hey Jini on KBS2’s Boss in the Mirror last year.

A said, “When I saw her on TV pretending to be such a good boss at a time when I had been betrayed and was going through a really hard time, I thought this wasn’t right.” A added, “It felt like she hadn’t given even the slightest thought to the pain I had gone through.”

Finally, A said, “Now that my niece or nephew has been born, I feel a lot better than before when I spend time with them,” but added, “After reading Hey Jini’s statement, I realized she isn’t sorry to me at all. I have nothing more to say.”

The remarks about what was said during the panic attacks and the circumstances surrounding the unpaid leave, as described in this interview, are A’s claims and differ from the account previously given by Hey Jini’s side.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.