Choi Bool-am dies... His final promise from his hospital bed—“Let’s have a drink when I get out”—is heartbreaking

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] As news of actor Choi Bool-am’s death spreads, a final update he shared from his hospital bed in June is once again stirring emotions. Despite his health problems, he kept his characteristic hearty laugh and even made plans to have a drink of makgeolli after being discharged.

According to people in the broadcasting industry on the 30th, Choi Bool-am died at around 10 p.m. on the 29th while receiving inpatient treatment at a hospital in Gangseo-gu, Seoul.

Against this backdrop, the late actor’s final hospital-bed appearance is being revisited. In June, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Choi Hwi-young said on social media that he had visited Choi Bool-am while he was hospitalized.

At the time, Minister Choi said, “I visited and paid my respects to Choi Bool-am, our ‘Nation’s Father,’ who was hospitalized because of health problems,” and shared a photo taken with Choi Bool-am lying in his hospital bed.

The visit took place on the 11th of that month, and Choi Bool-am’s wife, actress Kim Min-ja, was by his side in the hospital room. Minister Choi said, “Mr. Choi Bool-am told me many things, from stories about the state of the world these days to art and religion, and warmly encouraged me,” adding, “He welcomed me with his trademark ‘paha’ laugh, which reassured me greatly.”

A story about Choi Bool-am promising to meet again after his discharge is drawing attention. Minister Choi said, “Mr. Choi Bool-am also said we should have a drink once he got out of the hospital before long. Without hesitation, I asked him to buy me a drink of makgeolli.”

He recalled, “When I brought up ‘Eunsung,’ the tavern Choi Bool-am’s mother used to run, he smiled very brightly,” adding, “‘Eunsung’ was once known as a hangout for poor artists.”

It was a promise to meet again and share a drink after he recovered. At the time, their warm conversation offered hope for his recovery, but now that news of his death has emerged, it has become an even more heartbreaking memory.

Earlier, after undergoing surgery for a herniated disc and having difficulty getting around, Choi Bool-am stepped down from KBS 1TV’s ‘Korean Cuisine and Dining,’ which he had hosted for many years. He had traveled all over the country for a full 14 years, sharing the lives and meals of ordinary people, so news of his departure from the show saddened many.

Choi Bool-am was later reported to have been hospitalized and receiving rehabilitation treatment. The hospital-bed photo released in June was one of the updates shared with the public, who had been concerned about his health.

From Chief Park in the drama ‘Chief Detective’ to Mr. Kim in ‘Country Diaries,’ Choi Bool-am had stayed close to the public through countless works. The news of the death of the ‘Nation’s Father,’ who was loved throughout his life for his warm smile and commanding presence, has brought renewed sorrow.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.