Choi Bool-am Dies at 87, Bringing 67-Year Acting Career to a Close; ‘Nation’s Father’

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Choi Bool-am has died at the age of 87. From Chief Park Young-han in “Chief Detective” to Chairman Kim in “Country Diaries,” the “nation’s father,” who had been a fixture on television for more than half a century, has bid a final farewell.

According to the incorporated association Zero Camp on the 30th, Choi Bool-am passed away at 10:30 p.m. on the 29th.

The late actor’s funeral will be held at the Asan Medical Center funeral hall, where mourners will be received from 10 a.m. on the 30th. The funeral will be held by ChildFund Korea. Hwang Young-key, chair of ChildFund Korea, will head the funeral committee, with former Prime Ministers Lee Soo-sung and Lee Nak-yon, among others, expected to serve on the committee.

Born in 1939, Choi Bool-am made his debut in the 1959 stage production of “Hamlet” and went on to act for more than 60 years, becoming a living witness to the history of South Korean broadcasting. His distinctive deep voice, commanding presence and warm, deeply human performances earned him the love of generations.

In particular, he won national popularity for his role as Chief Park Young-han in MBC’s drama “Chief Detective,” which began airing in 1971. He made a deep impression on viewers not only by portraying a detective who solved crimes, but also by bringing to life a character marked by compassion for others and a strong sense of justice. “Chief Detective” established itself as a landmark of South Korean crime dramas, and Choi Bool-am, too, came to be known as the “eternal Chief Detective.”

In MBC’s rural drama “Country Diaries,” which began airing in 1980, he played Chairman Kim of Yangchon-ri, creating another signature role. As a dependable head of household who embraced his family and neighbors, he remained a fixture on television for many years and earned the nickname “the nation’s father.” “Country Diaries” aired for 22 years, until 2002, and left a significant mark on the history of South Korean dramas.

He also made his mark on informational programming, in addition to acting. Through KBS 1TV’s “Korean Cuisine and Dining,” he traveled across the country, sharing the history contained in Korean food and the stories of the people behind it. His attentiveness to the lives of neighbors gathered around simple meals brought viewers a sense of familiarity and warm comfort.

Beyond his broadcasting career, the late actor made a positive impact through his longstanding contributions to society. He worked to advance child welfare as chair of ChildFund Korea’s National Supporters’ Association and took the lead in supporting the rehabilitation and social reintegration of juvenile inmates as chair of the incorporated association Zero Camp.

Choi Bool-am, who devoted his life to acting and sharing with others, was an actor who symbolized an era in South Korean popular culture. At times a just detective, at times a dependable father, and at other times a warm storyteller around the dinner table, he stayed close to viewers.

A wave of mourning is expected to follow the final journey of the “nation’s father,” who shared in the joys and sorrows of the Korean people.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.