Kim Young-hee reveals husband 10 years her junior: “He bought beef with the livelihood support payment and ate it alone”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Comedian Kim Young-hee surprised fans by revealing an anecdote about her husband, Yoon Seung-yeol, buying beef and eating it by himself.

On the 29th, a video titled “Let Me Tell You About My Husband~~~ Come Share What You Love About Yours!!!” was released on the YouTube channel “Nimam Naemam.”

When the topic of “bragging about one’s husband” came up, Go Eun-young said, “There are a lot of people who won’t eat and just wait if no one serves them a meal, or who can’t cook. But my husband has a lot of things he wants to eat, so he does a good job of feeding himself.”

Kim Young-hee retorted, “My husband also brushes his teeth and washes up on his own, and goes to and from work just fine,” then revealed, “He takes care of eating well too. When the livelihood support payment came out, he bought beef and ate it alone,” drawing laughs.

She went on to say, “I can’t give him a score as a husband, but as a dad, he gets 300 points. He plays really well with the child. His reactions are the best, and he takes his daughter to the supermarket and spends three hours playing with her. He always goes out on weekends to do something for the child. He was a homebody, but he’s been going out ever since they had a child,” giving her husband high marks for his parenting.

Meanwhile, Kim Young-hee married former baseball player Yoon Seung-yeol, who is 10 years her junior, in 2021, and they have one daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.