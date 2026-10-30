'46-year-old' Cho Yeo-jeong is relentless about staying in shape: “Even when there’s no filming, eggs and toast are a meal”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actor Cho Yeo-jeong said she sticks to her diet even when she isn’t filming a project.

On the 29th, a video featuring Cho Yeo-jeong on “After Work” was released on the PDC by PDC YouTube channel.

Asked, “I heard you used to eat a lot of sweet potatoes,” Cho Yeo-jeong said, “I used to like sweet potatoes. But after I took a test to determine my constitution, I was told they didn’t agree with me, so I cut out all the sweet potatoes I love.” She said she no longer eats even her favorite sweet potatoes for the sake of her health.

She also said she keeps managing her diet even when she isn’t filming a project. She said she got up in the morning, went swimming, and had a slice of rice toast and an egg before coming in.

The host wondered, “So you keep eating healthy even when you’re not filming. Is that because you have to keep going to film festivals?” Cho Yeo-jeong nodded and said she eats only enough to be able to lose weight. She said she can lose about 1 kg, adding, “I’m so small-framed that 1 kg for me isn’t the same as 1 kg for most people. People who are as small-framed as I am will understand. My friends ask why I make such a fuss over 1 kg, but I can’t help it.” She shared the challenges of maintaining her figure.

Meanwhile, Cho Yeo-jeong met audiences through the film Possible Love, which opened last month.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.