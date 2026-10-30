Ryu Jin marks 20th wedding anniversary with his beloved wife, a former flight attendant: “Thank you, Chan-hyung and Chan-ho’s mom”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Actor Ryu Jin celebrated his 20th wedding anniversary with his wife, Lee Hye-seon, who is seven years his junior, and showed that his affection for her remains unchanged.

On the 29th, Ryu Jin shared photos and a post on his account of a special date with his wife to mark their 20th wedding anniversary.

Ryu Jin said he had visited the hotel wedding venue where he and his wife had married, writing, “20th wedding anniversary!! A date to look around our wedding venue in celebration ^^” He added, “We looked for traces of us as we recalled memories from 20 years ago. I don’t remember everything very well, but scenes from each place come to mind.. We’ve changed a lot, but it seems this place hasn’t changed as much as we have ^^”

To mark the meaningful occasion of their 20th wedding anniversary, the couple revisited the place filled with memories of their wedding 20 years ago. Much had changed over the years, but they spent a meaningful time looking back on the past in a space that still held memories of their wedding. Ryu Jin’s post conveyed his affection for the wife he has spent so many years with, along with the excitement of reliving their memories.

Their date did not end with a visit to the wedding venue. Ryu Jin shared how they spent their time exploring the area with his wife, writing, “We took a walk nearby and went to the exhibition across the street, too.. This is an exhibition celebrating the 50th anniversary, apparently. Twenty years is nothing lol. The collection pieces donated to the exhibition by our senior Park Sang-won.. ‘Human Market,’ ‘Eyes of Dawn’—wow lol”

What especially caught people’s attention was that the couple’s looks seemed unchanged. Ryu Jin and Lee Hye-seon took a selfie together to capture the moment of their 20th wedding anniversary. With their large, kind-looking eyes, defined nose bridges and slender faces, they gave off a similar vibe and showed themselves to be a handsome and beautiful couple. Even after 20 years, their appearance, reminiscent of their wedding photos, drew admiration.

Ryu Jin also remembered to express his gratitude to his wife. He wrote, “At this rate, 30 and 40 years will come before we know it~~~~~ Thank you, mother of Chan-hyung and Chan-ho!! #Ryu Jin 20th wedding anniversary,” sharing his hopes for the years they will spend together and his heartfelt feelings for his wife. He was expressing his gratitude to his wife, the mother of their two sons and the person who has stood by him for so long. The simple message marking their 20th wedding anniversary offers a glimpse of the time they have built together and the deepening affection between them.

Meanwhile, Ryu Jin is married to Lee Hye-seon, a former flight attendant who is seven years his junior, and they have two sons, Chan-hyung and Chan-ho. Ryu Jin previously appeared with his two sons on the MBC variety show ‘Dad! Where Are We Going?’, showing his affectionate side as a father. He also drew attention for his striking looks alongside his sons.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.