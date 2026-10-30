‘Premarital chastity’ couple Kang Kyun-sung and Yuhajin to wed today (the 30th)... “A true honeymoon; expectations are high”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Noel member Kang Kyun-sung, 45, and actress Yuhajin, 31, are getting married today (the 30th).

Kang Kyun-sung and Yuhajin will marry this afternoon at a wedding venue in Gangnam, Seoul. The ceremony will be held privately, attended by family members from both sides and close friends. Members of Noel, the group Kang belongs to, will perform the congratulatory songs. They are expected to celebrate the couple’s new beginning by singing Noel’s hit song “Proposal.” It is expected to be an especially meaningful moment, as they celebrate the marriage of a longtime colleague with a song about pledging one’s love.

Kang Kyun-sung announced his marriage himself on social media last August. At the time, he said, “I met someone precious with whom I want to walk through life, and we will be getting married on October 30,” adding, “I’m a little nervous to share this news, but I wanted to tell you personally before anyone else.” His heartfelt wish to share the happy news first with the fans who had supported him for so long came through clearly.

The values the couple have upheld together ahead of their wedding have also drawn attention. Kang Kyun-sung, who has publicly shared his belief in premarital chastity in the entertainment industry, appeared on MBC’s “Radio Star,” which aired on the 14th, and revealed that he and his bride-to-be, Yuhajin, had remained chaste before marriage.

At the time, responding to talk that rumors of a premarital pregnancy sometimes arise ahead of a wedding, Kang Kyun-sung said, “We haven’t been physically intimate with each other.” He went on to explain, “My future wife felt the same way I did. We both wanted to remain chaste before marriage.” The two shared the same values and had upheld their beliefs in accordance with each other’s wishes.

Kang Kyun-sung also made no secret of his excitement about life after marriage. Calling it “a true honeymoon,” he said, “I’ve heard that if you enjoy a lot of things after getting married, you have less to look forward to in married life, but my expectations are high.” He candidly conveyed his excitement about the new life that awaits them after the wedding.

He also amused viewers by sharing a conversation he had with his bride-to-be. Kang Kyun-sung said Yuhajin had worried, asking, “There isn’t something wrong with you, is there?” In response, he joked, “I need to prove it soon...” and sent the studio into fits of laughter. He drew attention for keeping his characteristic playful wit even while discussing his serious beliefs.

Kang Kyun-sung debuted in 2002 as a member of Noel and won public affection with numerous hit songs, including “Even If I Hold On,” “Proposal” and “I Miss You, I Miss You.” Having led Noel’s music with his emotive vocals and deeply moving voice, he has also appeared on variety shows alongside his singing career, showing his honest and approachable charm.

Yuhajin began her acting career in the 2019 MBC drama “One Spring Night.” She has since built her résumé with roles in dramas including “Welcome,” “It’s Okay to Be Sensitive 2020” and “Love Is for Suckers.” The couple will marry today and embark on a new chapter together as husband and wife. As they begin a new life as partners for the rest of their lives after following their own paths for so long, congratulations and support from many people continue to pour in.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.