Hwang Bora admits she's addicted to cosmetic treatments: “I really love Botox”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Sohee] Actress Hwang Bora amused viewers with a candid confession of her particular fondness for Botox treatments.

On the 29th, a video titled “You’re Even Talking About This?! Kim Ji-min vs. Jung Yi-rang: Hwang Bora’s Surprise Confession Amid a Botox Debate?!” was released on the YouTube channels Studio456 and Channel S.

In the video, Kim Ji-min, Hwang Bora and Jung Yi-rang had a “girls’ talk” session, sharing candid conversations in a relaxed atmosphere before going to sleep. The three freely discussed topics that are usually difficult to bring up, including beauty routines and cosmetic treatments, keeping the mood lighthearted.

First, Jung Yi-rang shared her thoughts on getting treatments before an important event. “You shouldn’t do anything the day before an important event, whatever it is,” she said. “I was going to get Botox too, but I didn’t because I was worried I wouldn’t be able to smile.” She was concerned that getting a treatment right before an important event could make her expressions look unnatural.

Kim Ji-min advised Jung Yi-rang against getting Botox, saying, “Unnie, don’t get Botox. You look pretty when you smile naturally.”

Jung Yi-rang then hit back by bringing up Kim Ji-min’s past. “But didn’t you get it a lot back in the day?” she retorted, drawing laughter.

Kim Ji-min immediately defended herself, as if she felt unfairly accused. “I didn’t get Botox. I got an injection here (on my forehead), it went wrong, and I haven’t had another injection since,” she explained.

But Jung Yi-rang didn’t back down easily. Questioning Kim Ji-min’s explanation, she said, “Didn’t you get something injected and then have it removed or something?” The conversation between the two grew increasingly heated. Their playful bickering over their past cosmetic treatments drew laughs.

Hwang Bora, who had been watching the two talk from the side, didn’t stay quiet either. Seeming to enjoy their sparring, she egged them on with “Fight!” and further livened up the atmosphere.

Then Kim Ji-min changed the subject and prepared to hit back at Hwang Bora. “You said you hadn’t had anything done, but recently...” she began, seemingly about to reveal Hwang Bora’s experience with cosmetic treatments.

But before Kim Ji-min could finish, Hwang Bora got ahead of her. “I really love Botox. I’m an addict,” she confessed without hesitation, sending the room into fits of laughter.

Reporter Kim Sohee | yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.