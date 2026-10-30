‘I Am SOLO: Love Forever’ brings in foreign women in their 30s, then casts the ‘Gukbap Trio’ again... slammed over an ‘almost 12-year age gap’

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] The dating reality show ‘I Am SOLO: Love Forever’ has faced controversy over the fairness of its cast lineup from its first global special. Most of the foreign women contestants are in their early to mid-30s, while all the Korean men are in their 40s, prompting criticism of the large age gap.

The self-introductions and first-date choices of the 10 men and women taking part in the global special were revealed on the episode of ENA and SBS Plus’s ‘I Am SOLO: Love Continues’ (hereafter ‘I Am SOLO: Love Forever’) aired on the 29th.

What drew attention that day was the foreign women contestants’ ages and impressive backgrounds.

Peony, from Qingdao, China, said she was born in 1991 and studied theater directing in China. She also revealed that she attended the same university as actress Tang Wei and was her junior in the directing department. She said she began training as an insurance agent last year.

Tulip, a dual citizen of Senegal and France, was born in 1992. She shared that she had attended a business school in France, studied in the United States, and also studied at Yonsei University’s Graduate School of Business. She said she had worked in overseas marketing, then left her job and is now working as a model.

Lily, from Tokyo, Japan, was born in 1994 and works as a dancer. She said she prefers older men and revealed that she had once dated a man 15 years her senior.

Chrysanthemum, who holds dual citizenship in Italy and the Republic of Latvia, was also born in 1994. Now in her third year living in Korea, she said she works as a model and actress. On her ideal type, Chrysanthemum said she prefers someone she can communicate well with over someone who is good-looking, and that an age gap is not particularly important to her.

Rose, who is from Mongolia, said she came to Korea in 2001 and has lived there for more than 20 years. She graduated from Sookmyung Women’s University’s Department of Biological Sciences and shared that she had worked at a pharmaceutical company for nine years.

Of the female contestants, the four whose birth years were confirmed were all in their early to mid-30s.

By contrast, all five men who joined the show to find a connection with them were born in the 1980s and were in their 40s.

Season 7’s Yeong-ho and Yeong-sik were both born in 1980. Yeong-ho runs a math academy in Busan, while Yeong-sik had previously been involved in a design-related business.

Season 14’s Gwang-su was born in 1982 and works as a certified labor attorney after serving as a naval officer and a police officer. Season 1’s Yeong-ho, an opera singer, was born in 1984, and Season 12’s Yeong-cheol, a professional wrestler, was born in 1985.

The men’s average birth year is around 1982. Yeong-ho from Season 7 and Peony, whom he showed interest in, are 11 years apart. Lily, who went on a first date with Yeong-sik from Season 7, is 14 years apart from him.

This prompted online criticism of the production team’s casting criteria.

“The women contestants’ average birth year is around 1992, so they’re almost a full 12 years apart from the men on average. That’s too much,” one online user remarked. When the preview for the global special was released, online communities had also seen comments such as, “Isn’t this too harsh on the foreign women?” and “The lineup of male contestants is troubling.”

It was also criticized that the female contestants were newcomers who appeared for the first time in this special, while all the men had previously appeared on ‘I’m Solo.’

Season 1’s Yeong-ho, Season 7’s Yeong-ho, and Season 12’s Yeong-cheol were contestants who all failed to be chosen on earlier seasons of ‘I Am SOLO: Love Forever,’ earning the nickname ‘the Gukbap Trio.’ As they set out once again to find love, the age gap between them and the foreign women also came into focus, prompting questions about whether the cast lineup was appropriate.

Some of the female contestants have also openly said they prefer older men. On an earlier episode, Tulip said she was attracted to men around 10 years older than her, while Lily and Chrysanthemum also showed a relatively open attitude toward age gaps.

Even so, some viewers say that, given this is a global special featuring foreign women, the age ranges of the male and female contestants and the range of choices should have been balanced more carefully.

As ‘I Am SOLO: Love Forever,’ which promises romance that transcends borders, faces an unexpected controversy over its cast lineup in its first global special, attention is turning to what connections will develop in future episodes.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.