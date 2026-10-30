Kim Jong-min, whose partner is 11 years his junior, beams at mention of his baby-to-be and becomes a doting dad to his son (2 Days & 1 Night)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Expectant father Kim Jong-min breaks into a broad grin at the mention of his baby-to-be, “Jjing-i.”

The first installment of the six-member cast’s trip to Yeosu, Jeonnam-Gwangju Unified Special City, will air on KBS 2TV’s variety show “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4” (hereafter “2 Days & 1 Night”) on November 1.

Ahead of lunch that day, DinDin asks Kim Jong-min, who is about to become a father, a deliberately leading question, asking him to give the other cast members a preview of what it looks like to be a “self-sacrificing dad.” But Kim firmly rejects the suggestion outright, leaving DinDin at a loss for words.

Even so, DinDin asks again, “If you went alone with Jjing-i (the baby’s prenatal nickname) to get something delicious to eat, and only one piece of food came out, you’d give it to the baby, right?” The other cast members chime in, too: “I wouldn’t eat any myself, either.” The mention of baby-to-be Jjing-i’s name sends expectant father Kim Jong-min’s cheeks shooting up in an automatic, broad grin, and viewers are curious how he will react to DinDin’s goading.

Meanwhile, while carrying out missions at different locations that day, Kim Jong-min and DinDin find themselves in a situation where they absolutely have to meet. But, as if fate were playing a trick on them, they unexpectedly come face-to-face and still find themselves forced to miss each other.

Why did Kim Jong-min and DinDin have to pass each other by even after confirming they were both there? Find out on “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4,” airing on November 1 at 6:10 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.