Jo Jung-suk’s two daughters inherited only Gummy’s genes? “Even my 9-month-old is my spitting image—there are three Jo Jung-suks and one Gummy at home” (The Great Jang Hang-jun)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Actor Jo Jung-suk shared an update on life as he raises his two daughters.

In the third episode of the SBS variety show “The Great Jang Hang-jun,” which aired on Thursday the 29th (directed by Lee Dong-won and Gam Yu-min; written by Kim Myeong-jeong; co-produced by Contents Lab VIVO), actor Jo Jung-suk appeared and shared a trove of stories that delighted viewers—from how he and Gummy got married and his daily life as a father of two daughters to an embarrassing wardrobe mishap during a musical performance, when he pulled his pants down to his thighs and exposed his backside, as well as stories from his high school days, when a fan club was even formed for him.

Jo Jung-suk said, “There are three Jo Jung-suks and one Gummy at home,” revealing that both his 7-year-old daughter and his 9-month-old daughter are his spitting images. Jang Hang-jun, Kim Poong and Jo Jung-suk—all fathers—especially bonded over parenting talk. Jo also shares how he’s become absorbed in playing princess with his older daughter. “These days, I play Cinderella with my daughter. Gummy plays the clock, and when our daughter says, ‘Mom, you have to go ding at twelve,’ Gummy makes a lovely sound: ‘Ding~ding,’” he said, prompting laughter. Jo then said he’s been making his daughter’s playtime even more enjoyable with a flurry of ad-libs. He had the audience roaring when he confessed that he got so caught up in playing a monster that his daughter even ordered him, “Turn back into Dad, hyah!” Jo also candidly recalled a hair-raising wardrobe mishap during a performance of the musical “Grease,” in which he played Roger, when he pulled his pants down to his thighs, showcasing his humorous charm.

Above all, “The Man Who Lives with the King 2,” which Jang Hang-jun brought up that day to try to cast Jo Jung-suk, brought the house down. Jang laid the groundwork for casting Jo in his next project, “The Man Who Lives with the King 2.” He confidently introduced it as a work based on a true story from the Joseon era, like “The Man Who Lives with the King,” which drew 16.93 million moviegoers. But the more Jang elaborated, the more wildly the story veered off course, keeping everyone laughing. After pitching the audacious idea of combining a historical drama with palanquin car chases, he even added zombies. Eventually, he brought in his wife, saying, “Kim Eun-hee is writing the zombie scenes.” But when the project’s true identity was revealed, it turned out to be “The Man Who Lives with the King Elephant,” Korea’s first “trunk-mance.” Jang’s stream of tall tales continued as he claimed the story, about a special bond between Joseon’s first elephant and a human, had secured a whopping $200 million in investment from the United States.

At the script reading, assistant director Kim Poong capped the laughter by appearing as “Poongkkiri,” transformed into the elephant “Wangko.” Jo Jung-suk rode on Kim Poong’s shoulders and shouted, “Wangko, let’s go!” In the scene where he said his final goodbye to the elephant, he delivered such earnest emotional acting as he exclaimed, “You’re Joseon’s first elephant!” that he had everyone laughing. Jo’s total immersion in the script despite its unpredictable premise, matched by Jang Hang-jun’s unabashed admiration as he watched, made for a standout performance.

When the Master Jang team thrust a contract in front of him, Jo Jung-suk reluctantly signed it but added a condition: “The fee is 80 billion won,” prompting laughter. Jo and the team then held tense negotiations over his fee. When Jo cut it by 5 billion won, from 80 billion to 75 billion won, Song Eun-i burst into hearty laughter and said, “That’s a whole Gangnam apartment knocked off each time! What a deal!” After leaving the master’s secret studio, Jo summed up his audition experience: “I’ve been roped in.” Meanwhile, to come up with the money for Jo’s fee, Jang hit on a clever plan: “Let’s hire a detective and find his weakness,” drawing roars of laughter. In this way, episode three of “The Great Jang Hang-jun” delivered a masterclass in snappy banter, with Jang setting things in motion and Jo deftly parrying—like a spear and a shield.

Meanwhile, Jang Hang-jun had the honor of receiving a Presidential Commendation at the 2026 Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards ceremony, held on the 29th. After drawing 16.93 million moviegoers and now receiving a Presidential Commendation, Jang has been officially recognized as a “master,” and anticipation is naturally growing for what he will do next.

Meanwhile, SBS’s “The Great Jang Hang-jun” is a cinematic talk-variety show built around the secret auditions Jang Hang-jun—who was at times pathetic and at times servile, yet more dazzling than anyone—holds to cast top actors in his autobiographical film, “The Great Jang Hang-jun.” Its highlight is the lively verbal sparring as the master Jang Hang-jun and the stars play a witty game of give-and-take. The show airs every Thursday at 9 p.m. on SBS.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.