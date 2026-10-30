He Never Appeared in the 'Choi Bool-am Documentary' Either... The Promise “I'll Be Back Soon” He Couldn't Keep

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] Actor Choi Bool-am died without being able to appear in person even in a documentary looking back on his acting career. He also ultimately failed to keep his promise to complete rehabilitation and return before viewers. He was 87.

According to his family and others on the 30th, Choi Bool-am died at around 10 p.m. on the 29th while receiving inpatient treatment at a hospital in Gangseo-gu, Seoul. His body was moved at around 12:20 a.m. on the 30th to the hospital where the funeral parlor would be set up, accompanied by his wife, actress Kim Min-ja, and their children. Kim Min-ja was reportedly in tears as she grieved her husband's passing.

News of his death has also brought renewed attention to the MBC documentary “Choi Bool-am,” which aired in May.

At the time, MBC produced a two-part documentary highlighting Choi Bool-am's more than 60-year acting career. He actively participated from the planning stage, sharing his life and acting philosophy, but was ultimately unable to take part in new filming for the broadcast.

Ahead of the broadcast, the production team explained, “We had been coordinating filming schedules until recently, but at the family's request, he did not appear in front of the camera so he could focus on rehabilitation.”

Choi Bool-am's health was reportedly worse than expected at the time. His representatives told K-Star News that he was undergoing rehabilitation for nervous system damage caused by spinal stenosis.

They also explained that coordinating the filming schedule had been difficult, saying, “His wife and family were deeply concerned about Choi Bool-am appearing on television after losing so much weight.”

Although it was a documentary bearing his name, Choi Bool-am ultimately could not appear in front of the camera himself. Actor Park Sang-won hosted the program instead, while fellow actors including Park Geun-hyung, Baek Il-seop, Ko Du-shim, Chae Shi-ra and Park Won-sook looked back on his acting career.

On the program, Park Geun-hyung recalled that Choi Bool-am was the coolest and most handsome man he had ever seen. Park Won-sook became emotional as she recalled memories of the deceased, saying, “I don't know why I'm crying.” The production team had said Choi Bool-am would greet viewers on MBC as soon as he completed rehabilitation. But about six months later, the news that came was of his death, not his return.

Earlier, Choi Bool-am had personally expressed his determination to return in a phone interview with Munhwa Ilbo on March 10.

Speaking to the media for the first time in about a year, he showed his characteristic cheerfulness, saying, “What are you all so eager to see? Don't worry, I'll be back soon.” He answered the call in a somewhat breathless voice and said he was undergoing rehabilitation and would resume activities before long.

In June, welcome news also came from his hospital room. On June 11, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Choi Hwi-young visited Choi Bool-am, who was hospitalized, together with Mo Eun-young, director of the Korean Film Archive (KOFA). His wife, Kim Min-ja, was also in the room at the time.

Minister Choi said he felt relieved that the deceased had welcomed him with his signature “paha” laugh. Choi Bool-am talked about a range of subjects, from current affairs to art and religion, and suggested having a drink after he was discharged. The minister responded by asking Choi Bool-am to buy some makgeolli for him. Choi Bool-am was reportedly delighted to receive a Blu-ray of the film “The Last Witness,” a gift from Director Mo Eun-young. Released in 1980, “The Last Witness” earned Choi Bool-am the Best Actor award at the 1st Korean Association of Film Critics Awards.

Choi Bool-am had looked forward to standing in front of the camera again, regaining his health and sharing drinks with acquaintances. But while continuing rehabilitation, his health recently deteriorated sharply, and he ultimately did not return.

A memorial post by popera singer Lim Hyung-joo was also made public early on the 30th.

On his social media, Lim Hyung-joo expressed his grief, writing, “My beloved and respected Uncle Choi Bool-am. I can't believe it. All I can do is cry.” He added, “I never imagined that our greeting during a hospital visit a few months ago would become our final goodbye.” He also expressed gratitude to the deceased, who had attended his solo concert with Kim Min-ja and always offered him warm advice.

After becoming less mobile following back surgery last year, Choi Bool-am also stepped down from KBS 1TV's “Korean Cuisine and Dining,” which he had hosted for more than 14 years.

From the show's first broadcast in 2011, he traveled around the country sharing stories behind Korean dining tables. He handed the hosting duties to his junior colleague Choi Soo-jong after the 700th-episode special aired in April last year. He then stopped appearing on television and focused on rehabilitation, but concerns about his health continued to circulate as fellow actors voiced worry about him on television.

Choi Bool-am debuted in 1959 in the play “Hamlet” and won widespread public affection as Captain Park Young-han in MBC's “Chief Detective” and Chairman Kim in “Country Diaries.” In 2024, he made a special appearance in “Chief Detective 1958,” returning to television after a long absence. He married actress Kim Min-ja in 1970, and they were married for 56 years. In a past broadcast, he revealed his affection for his wife, saying that even after all those years of marriage, his heart still fluttered when he thought of her.

The work he did for children, to whom he had devoted particular affection during his life, also adds meaning to his final journey.

Choi Bool-am became interested in child welfare after acting in a 1981 scene in “Country Diaries” in which his character welcomed Geum-dong, an orphan, into his family. He later served as national chair of ChildFund Korea's supporters' association, leading efforts for more than 40 years to support children in difficult circumstances.

In honor of this commitment, his funeral will be held as a ChildFund Korea-organized funeral. Hwang Young-gi, chairman of ChildFund Korea, will chair the funeral committee, while former Prime Ministers Lee Soo-sung and Lee Nak-yeon, among others, will serve on the committee.

The funeral parlor will be set up at Asan Medical Center, and will receive members of the public paying their respects from 10 a.m. on the 30th.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.