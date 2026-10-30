'The Nation’s Father’ Choi Bool-am dies... Lim Hyung-joo and Yoon Il-sang pay heartfelt tribute: “I hope he rests in peace”

The late Choi Bool-am. Photo: Joint Photo Coverage Team

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] As actor Choi Bool-am, known as “the nation’s father,” has passed away, tributes from the cultural and arts community and the public continue to pour in.

According to the incorporated association Zero Camp on the 30th, Choi Bool-am died at 10:30 p.m. on the 29th, the previous day, while receiving treatment for worsening health at a hospital in Seoul’s Gangseo District.

A funeral parlor will be set up at Asan Medical Center, with mourners received from 10 a.m. on the 30th. The funeral will be conducted as a Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation funeral. Hwang Young-key, chairman of Green Umbrella, will head the funeral committee, with former prime ministers Lee Soo-sung and Lee Nak-yeon among those serving on it.

The sudden news of his death has also plunged the cultural and arts community into grief. Popera tenor Lim Hyung-joo, who was so close to the late actor’s wife, Kim Min-ja, that he called her “Aunt,” paid tribute in a post on his personal account: “My respected and beloved Uncle Choi Bool-am. I can’t believe it. I can only weep. I never imagined that our greeting during a hospital visit a few months ago would be our final farewell.” He added, “Thank you for always cherishing my songs and encouraging me with your kind words. I’m truly grateful that you were a warm father to so many people across the country. I hope you can now rest peacefully by the Lord’s side and show us your wonderful acting in heaven.”

Composer Yoon Il-sang also expressed his sorrow, saying, “Eternal father of the nation, Mr. Choi Bool-am. You had always been by our side since childhood, so it felt as if you would be with us forever. As the righteous chief in ‘Chief Detective’ and the warm, dependable father in ‘Country Diaries,’ you were part of our lives for so many years. Your distinctive hearty laugh, your deep, warm voice, and the love for humanity they carried will not be forgotten, no matter how much time passes.”

He continued, “You were not someone who acted out an era, but someone who lived through an era with us and left warmth in all our hearts. I was truly grateful. Thank you for creating the sound of warmer evenings.”

Tributes to the late actor are also continuing online. Netizens expressed their grief, writing, “I don’t think I’ll ever forget him,” “I grew up watching ‘Country Diaries’ and ‘Chief Detective’ from childhood, and it feels like I’ve lost my father,” and “I hope he can rest peacefully in a better place.”

Choi Bool-am began his acting career in 1959 with the play ‘Hamlet.’ In 1967, he was selected as an actor in KBS’s sixth special recruitment cohort and appeared in the drama ‘Suyang Daegun.’ After joining MBC as a specially recruited actor in 1969, he appeared in a wide range of productions.

Choi Bool-am won public affection through the drama ‘Chief Detective’ and earned the title “the nation’s father” for his portrayal of a warm father in ‘Country Diaries.’ From 2011, he hosted KBS1’s current affairs and culture program ‘Korean Cuisine and Dining,’ sharing stories about the country’s diverse foods and their histories. After leading the program for 14 years, he left the show last year.

Speculation about health problems surfaced in March this year, but he was reported to be recovering at the time. He later appeared before viewers for the last time in the MBC documentary ‘Paha, This Is Choi Bool-am,’ which aired in May this year.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.