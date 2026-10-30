With career prize money alone reportedly totaling 10 billion won, he even takes a cleaning gig... ‘Unemployed’ Lee Sedol picks up a giant mop instead of Go stones (The Unemployed Lee Sedol)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Lee Sedol, whose career prize money alone is reportedly 10 billion won, will meet mentors in their 20s—around the same age as his daughter—and take on the post-closing cleanup at an outdoor swimming pool on the Han River.

KBS2 variety show ‘The Unemployed Lee Sedol,’ directed by Lee Myeong-seop, is a real-life analog survival story about Lee Sedol, humanity’s jobless representative, who left the Go world after scoring one legendary win against AlphaGo in 2016. Now, 10 years after the match of the century, Lee Sedol has put Go aside and is venturing into jobs in everyday life that machines cannot replace.

The premiere also made a splash, ranking No. 1 among variety shows in its time slot and placing first in the 2049 ratings among KBS’s new variety shows in 2026 and second among all KBS variety shows. This is especially noteworthy because the achievement came in the 2049 ratings, a measure of a channel’s competitiveness and buzz as well as a key metric for advertising industry insiders.

In episode 2 of ‘The Unemployed Lee Sedol,’ airing today (the 30th), viewers will see him struggle with a large floor mop as he tackles cleanup at an outdoor swimming pool on the Han River.

That day, Lee Sedol gets down to the serious cleaning work as the pool prepares to close at 10 p.m. His eyes light up when he spots part-time worker mentors in their 20s who are about 20 years younger than him. He reportedly flashes a friendly ‘dad smile,’ saying, ‘You’re friends with my daughter.’ Lee Sedol, now 43, is also known for his youthful looks. Everyone is surprised to learn that he has a daughter in her 20s. But the young mentors in their 20s respond without hesitation, ‘Dad!’ turning the scene into a sea of laughter. Lee Sedol unexpectedly ends up becoming a ‘cleaning expert.’

Lee Sedol also talks about his father, who taught him Go when he was a child. ‘I started beating my father, who taught me Go, when I was nine. I had such mixed feelings at the time,’ he says, sharing a candid confession he had never made before and adding a heartwarming touch.

Despite this being his first time cleaning a floor, Lee Sedol throws himself into the task, sweating as he works. The full episode of ‘The Unemployed Lee Sedol’ will show the great chemistry he develops with the young mentors during the pool cleanup.

‘The Unemployed Lee Sedol’ airs every Friday at 8:30 p.m. on KBS 2TV.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.