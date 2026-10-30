Kim Hyeon-suk worries about her son, who has no friends after returning from studying abroad: “Maybe I have an inferiority complex because I’m a single mom”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Kim Hyeon-suk opened up about her concerns over her son.

A video titled “A Day to Talk Parenting (and Vent) to Our Hearts’ Content with My Single-Mom Best Friend” was uploaded to the YouTube channel “Real-Life Mode Queen Ji-hyun” on the 29th.

Kim Hyeon-suk’s son and Lee Ji-hyun’s son are classmates in the same class. But she said they aren’t close: “At first, Ha-min called. I’d already talked to Woo-kyung about it quite a bit. I told him, ‘When Ha-min is by himself at first, go with him when he goes to eat, show him where the restroom is, and talk to him.’ He said okay, but whenever I ask, ‘Have you gotten close?’ he says they aren’t. I can see they’re different; their personalities are different. Ha-min is into sports, while Woo-kyung is into gaming.” Kim Hyeon-suk’s son went abroad to study and has since returned.

Kim Hyeon-suk said her daily life was recently disrupted when her son came down with the flu, and spoke about the challenges of being a single mom. Lee Ji-hyun said, “I’ve benefited from having done my share of helping out with childcare over the years. Thanks to the seeds I’ve sown, Woo-kyung eats and sleeps well at his friends’ houses.”

Kim Hyeon-suk then said, “I’d hoped Ha-min would make some close friends too. Or wouldn’t the children become closer if the parents got to know one another? It hasn’t been long, and he doesn’t have any close friends yet.”

Lee Ji-hyun was surprised and asked, “Doesn’t he get along well with his friends?” Kim Hyeon-suk replied, “He does get along with them. But he’s surprisingly shy around strangers too. He’s not the type to think he has to force himself to make friends; he does fine on his own.”

Lee Ji-hyun said, “That’s great. People who do well on their own are the winners in life. My kids would be in big trouble if they had no friends. They care about nothing but their friends, and that’s a problem too.” Kim Hyeon-suk said, “I guess we each feel a little wistful about what we don’t have. I worry for no reason. I have a sense of inferiority because I’m a single mom. I wonder if he acts this way because he has those thoughts.” Lee Ji-hyun consoled her, saying, “I also have a strong sense of inferiority deep down, but I don’t think it’s because of us at all.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.