'Oh Yeon-soo's husband' Son Ji-chang had a reason for his slowdown in acting: “I've been running an event company for 26 years” (Boss in the Mirror)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Son Ji-chang shares an unexpected update about his life.

KBS 2TV's Boss in the Mirror (directed by Choi Seung-hee; hereafter referred to as the show) is a program in which South Korean bosses voluntarily put themselves in others' shoes and reflect on themselves in an effort to create workplaces where people enjoy working. The previous episode recorded a peak viewership rating of 6.6% and showcased the show's unrivaled power, ranking No. 1 among variety shows in its time slot for 227 consecutive weeks. (According to Nielsen Korea)

In the episode of Boss in the Mirror airing on Sunday, November 1, Son Ji-chang, who has transformed from a heartthrob teen star who captivated South Korea in the 1990s into a veteran businessman, will make his debut as a new boss. As Son's life as a boss running an event-planning company for 26 years is unveiled, ILLIT members Wonhee and Minju, appearing as special MCs, draw attention with their unexpected chemistry with Son across generations.

Son looks back on his heyday as a hugely popular teen star, saying, “Back then, I received lots of fan letters as well as gifts of paper cranes and paper eggs.” Wonhee then asks, “What are paper eggs? Are they real eggs?” Her completely innocent yet earnest, offbeat question turns the studio into a sea of laughter.

Meanwhile, Wonhee and Minju repeatedly express their admiration as they watch Son's deft handling of work and see his veteran qualities. With a sparkle in her eyes, Wonhee gives him a thumbs-up and says, “Boss Son Ji-chang seems really smart.” Minju also cheerfully praises him, saying, “He seems so decisive and quick on his feet when handling situations. He thinks fast, too,” prompting fond, parental smiles from Jeon Hyun-moo and Kim Sook. As the younger women shower him with praise, Son beams with pride and says, “Wow, I got praised,” reportedly bringing laughter.

The delightful, cross-generational meeting between 26-year “event boss” Son Ji-chang and ILLIT's Wonhee and Minju can be seen on the broadcast of Boss in the Mirror.

KBS 2TV's Boss in the Mirror airs every Sunday at 4:40 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.