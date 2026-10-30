Oh Yoon-ah: “My son with developmental disabilities’ first visit to a bathhouse... He fell for his stepdad”

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Oh Yoon-ah shared a special story about her husband, who is four years her junior and won her son Min-i’s heart by reaching out to him first.

KBS 2TV’s “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant” (hereafter “Fun-Staurant”), which aired on the 29th, featured a seventh-anniversary special episode titled “Home.” Oh Yoon-ah appeared on the show with her son Min-i for the first time in three years and shared a glimpse of their life after her remarriage.

Oh Yoon-ah shyly opened up about the sweetness of newlywed life and revealed that her husband is four years younger than she is. Born in 1980 and now 47, she joked, “If I dated someone older than me at my age, I’d have to wait on them,” drawing laughter.

In particular, Oh Yoon-ah shared a special story involving her son Min-i that led her to open her heart to her husband. Since her son was born, she has always considered him her top priority in life. “I never even thought about getting married. But he was so good to Min-i even before we started dating,” she said.

She continued, “Even before we were dating, my husband once took Min-i to a public bathhouse,” explaining, “Not even my dad had ever been able to take Min-i there, but that day was Min-i’s first time at a public bathhouse.”

Recalling how happy Min-i seemed at the time, Oh Yoon-ah said, “I think Min-i fell for my husband there. He must have been really happy inside the bathhouse. It was his first experience like that.”

She added, “Looking back, I think it meant something that my husband took Min-i to the bathhouse then,” and, “I think he took him because he considered him his own son.”

Boom, who heard this, agreed, saying, “For a son, a bathhouse is really a place where he can make memories with his dad.”

Oh Yoon-ah also spoke about the difficulties she faced raising her son and her gratitude toward her husband. “Since Min-i is a boy, there were many things I had to take care of,” she said, adding that she had often worried about how to guide her son as he went through puberty.

She continued, “When I was wondering how to teach Min-i, my husband came to live with us and taught him everything,” expressing gratitude to her husband for quietly supporting her son’s growth.

Oh Yoon-ah married a man outside the entertainment industry in 2007 and had a son, but the couple divorced in 2015. She raised her son on her own after that, and last July, about 11 years after her divorce, she made headlines by announcing her remarriage. Her new husband is said to be outside the entertainment industry.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.