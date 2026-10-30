Lee Ji-hyun: “My son left home saying he was unhappy; when I didn’t stop him, he came back on his own” (‘Queen Jihyun’)

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Lee Ji-hyun of Jewelry said she was thinking about how to discipline her son.

A video was posted on the YouTube channel “Real-Life Mode Queen Jihyun” on the 29th, titled “A Day to Talk Parenting (aka Vent) to Our Hearts’ Content with My Single-Mom Bestie.”

Single mothers Kim Hyeon-suk and Lee Ji-hyun talked about the difficulties they had faced raising their sons, who are classmates.

Kim Hyeon-suk said, “I once made my child leave and changed the password. He said he was leaving, so I told him to go. It was summer then, and hot.” She added, “What I meant was that I wanted him to understand, ‘Even if you do something like this, Mom won’t just accept it; she’ll firmly draw the line where she needs to.’”

Lee Ji-hyun said, “Woo-kyung left, too. I wanted to teach him that as well. They’re the same age, and they’re at the age when they’re starting to grow up, aren’t they? I thought I should establish my authority then, too.” She went on, “They’re misusing AI so much. I’d deliberately encouraged them to use it, but at some point, he started having this kind of conversation. It told him that the reason he was unhappy was that he was struggling because of his family’s criticism and blame, conveniently leaving out his own mistakes. So he told me to stop criticizing and blaming him.”

Lee Ji-hyun said, “He said he’d had that kind of conversation with AI and was going to leave. He said he was unhappy. I told him to go, and didn’t call or do anything.” She added, “Two or three hours later, he came back on his own. When he came in, I told him I was glad he’d come back. You have to let him know that home is the only place where people will always welcome you and wait for you, right? So I treated him well.”

The two also expressed concern that their sons were getting stronger. Kim Hyeon-suk said, “If you don’t get them under control now, it’ll be difficult,” explaining why she disciplines her son strictly. “If I don’t get him under control now, I may not be able to physically overpower him later. Especially since we’re on our own, I thought I had to.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.