“Eight bottles of soju, five times a week”... Lee Hyori gives a blunt rebuke to a hard-drinking boyfriend, a former Seongnam ulzzang: “At this point, you must want to die” (Love War)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] A “hard-drinking couple” who turn into different people as soon as they drink appear on JTBC’s “Love War,” where Lee Hyori and Seo Jang-hoon deliver unrestrained rebukes.

JTBC’s dating reality show “Love War,” directed by Kwon Hae-bom and Park Eun-young, features relationship experts Lee Hyori, Seo Jang-hoon, and Kim Hee-chul deciding whether couples on the verge of breaking up should stay together or split amid their fierce, bloody battles.

In episode 19 of “Love War,” airing Monday, November 2, entertainers Kim Won-hoon and Eom Ji-yoon step in as special diplomats, while a “hard-drinking couple,” both aged 29, appear and wage a “Drinking War” that shocks and appalls.

The boyfriend, a former ulzzang from Seongnam, reveals a life he cannot imagine without alcohol. His girlfriend says he drinks at least five times a week and downs around seven or eight bottles of soju at a time, revealing his drinking capacity and voicing suspicions that he is alcohol-dependent.

Seeing the two turn into different people after getting completely drunk, Kim Won-hoon rebukes them, saying, “When you drink, there are three dogs, counting your pet dog.” The boyfriend then loses control after drinking and hurls abuse at his girlfriend, calling her “you son of a bitch” and asking, “Do you want to get slapped?” He then shocks viewers by assaulting her under the pretense of joking around. The violent episode began with the girlfriend’s playful sparring, and Lee Hyori heightens the tension with a stern warning about the boyfriend’s dangerous behavior: “If you’re bruised and broken, it’s gone beyond a joke.”

Above all, the boyfriend’s health is cause for concern. After seeking emergency care because of excessive drinking, he was told that his liver levels were 10 times the normal level and warned by a doctor that continuing to drink could put his life at risk. Yet his behavior—breaking his promise to his girlfriend to stop drinking and binge-drinking, among other things—resembles that of an alcoholic and is reportedly provoking public outrage. Seo Jang-hoon warns him sternly, “Keep this up and you’ll really die,” then asks, “Do you want to go right now?” Lee Hyori also reportedly delivers a no-filter rebuke to jolt him to his senses: “At this point, you must want to die.”

The conflict between the “hard-drinking couple,” whose uncontrollable drinking and erratic behavior when drunk have put them in a precarious situation, can be seen on the full broadcast of “Love War.”

“Love War” airs every Monday at 9:50 p.m. on JTBC.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.